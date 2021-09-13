Google chooses Livn to help move to the Things to Do program – Travel Weekly





When Google terminated the Reserve with Google feature and replaced it with a new pilot program called Things to Do, the travel connectivity hub Livn was identified as the latest partner to make traveling easier.

Previously, online bookings for tour, activity, and attraction operators were incorporated into Google’s business listings via the Buy Ticket button.

The Online Travel Agency (OTA) processed Google bookings on the back end, leaving operators with high fees of up to 30%. The operator had no opportunity to participate in this model other than an OTA partner.

The Things to Do Pilot Program allows operators to list product booking pages on their website along with other lists to get free and direct bookings directly from Google search results, avoiding intermediate / fees and distributing, You can regain control of your content and customer journey.

Google announced a new approach to this sector in March 2021. This is part of a larger effort to give people access to all available offers by providing a free and easy way for businesses to connect with people at Google.

Allowed partners to join Google flights for free early last year and in April[ショッピング]I opened a tab to see a free list of online retailers.

Continue building this open platform over time. That way, all partners will have more opportunities to emphasize their information and help people book flights, find places to stay, and explore new destinations.

From sports stadiums and thematic entertainment tickets to historic activities and tours of nature and wildlife, Things to Do allows users to easily compare options for accessing their favorite attractions and the operator’s website. You can click to complete the transaction.

Livns’ role includes requesting, creating, and powering on official website buttons that direct potential customers from Google search results to the operator’s website.

Steve Martinez, Founder and CCO of Livn, said: Given the events of the last 18 months.

Mark Rizzuto, CEO of Livn, said: We are pleased that Livn will contribute to the resurgence of travel and that attractions and tour operators will be prepared for the resurrection and resurrection of digital bookings.

