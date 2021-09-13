Dynamic and new industry opportunities for new designs RCEP Qingdao Design Festival is coming soon





Qingdao, China, September 13, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-RCEP Qingdao Design Festival will officially begin on September 17, 2021 at the Qingdao Industrial Design Innovation Center. The theme of RCEP Qingdao Design Festival is “New Design Dynamic”. , Launch Ceremony, Design Forum, Design Innovation Journey, Design Night, Design Exhibition, Design Workshop, etc., gathering international power, exploring industrial design innovation, international communication of culture Aiming to create a feast Value centered on industrial design.

The RCEP Qingdao Design Festival is sponsored by the Qingdao City Kita Ward People’s Government and Qingdao City Industrial Information Technology Bureau, Qingdao City Kita Ward Industrial Information Technology Bureau, Qingdao International Design Center, Qingdao Industrial Design Association, Qingdao Daily Press Group, Qingdao City North Ward construction investment group.

Experts get together to create a global design event

RCEP Qingdao Design Forum will hold a two-day seminar on the theme of “New Dynamic”. Shi Jun, Deputy Director of the Economic Committee of the 12th CPPCC National Committee, David Kusuma, Chairman-elect of the World Design Organization, Enea Colombo, Global President of Icona Design Group, Nariman Bashiri, Andy Liu, Founder and President of BJRK, Founder and CCO of Oracle Creative Design, Cathy Huang, Service Design Network Shanghai Branch Director, Yang Xiaoguang, General Manager of Longjie Technology, Zheng Dedong, Director of Tourism and Landscape Research Institute, Southeast University, Cyndi Chiu, Founder of Second White Design is Frontier Invited to share design concepts, typical design cases, and the latest trends in design.

In addition, the Design Night and the 2021 “Mayor’s Cup” Qingdao Industrial Design Grand Prix Rear Award Ceremony will be held on the night of September 17th. Prominent domestic and foreign designers, jury experts, government agency representatives, and media representatives jointly created various awards for the Mayor’s Cup. A “sea moon” -themed tour will take place, using interactive devices, somatosensory expressions, and hands-on projects such as light and shadow tunnels to guide citizens’ participation and create emotional resonance. , Popularized the concept of industrial design.

Show multiple integrations, unlimited creativity

RCEP Qingdao Design Festival will hold RCEP Design Innovation Exhibition and User Experience Design Exhibition. Among them, at the RCEP Design Innovation Exhibition, we collected more than 100 works that won international design awards such as Japan G Mark Good Design Award, Korea Good Design Award, Australia Good Design Award, and created creative works of classic design and contemporary design. It is on display. Future design centered on four plates of culture, technology, city, and future. The User Experience Design Exhibition will focus on three clues: new species, new services, and new experiences, and will introduce innovative proposals such as new cutting-edge science and technology categories, interactive experience devices, and new media art to the general public. Allows you to feel enough. Quality of life continuously improved by design power.

Clash of inspiration, activation of urban revitalization

During the RCEP Qingdao Design Festival, the Qingdao International Design Center will hold design workshops at Fabrabo Qingdao and the Dark Horse Design Thinking Lab, inviting experts, scholars and industrial design enthusiasts from around the world to showcase the appeal of industrial design. Experience, interact and collide with the cultures and ways of thinking of all nations.

To facilitate the implementation of the value of industrial design, the RCEP Qingdao Design Festival has set up a special design innovative travel theme activity. Experts led domestic and international experts, scholars and industry representatives to conduct on-the-spot surveys, visit Qingdao’s industrial chains and gain a detailed understanding of Qingdao’s industrial benefits.

Qingdao is the main node city of the new Eurasian Continental Bridge Economic Corridor and the “double positioning” city of the strategic fulcrum of maritime cooperation. Participating in RCEP’s Regional Comprehensive Economic and Trade Cooperation has geographically natural advantages. RCEP Qingdao Design Festival actively promotes deep integration of industrial design and related industries, empowers the urban economy, enhances the competitiveness of design, contributes to national strategy through design, and opens the future with a more open attitude. I’ll accept it.

