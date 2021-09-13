Don’t hinder your progress by launching a catastrophic campaign against your data





Thirteen years ago this week, one of the world’s largest investment banks, Lehman Brothers, filed for bankruptcy. It heralded the beginning of a great recession. The Irish economy has not been hit so hard since the 1980s.

But we have emerged thanks to the wonderful work of organizations like IDA Ireland as the center of European technology. The new digital era has revived Ireland and transformed it into one of the world’s largest economies for foreign direct investment. It has spurred a new wave of entrepreneurship that has made our country stronger than ever.

The potential of technology is so widely accepted that it is not necessary to mention its benefits. This forms the backbone of the European Green Deal, a newly passed European law on greenhouse gas emissions, and the European Commission is pushing to transform Europe into an AI hub through the European Conformity Digital Era Plan.

Clearly, our government recognizes that the technologies we have relied heavily on throughout the pandemic are key to economic prosperity and climate change.

We need to adopt meaningful digital innovation. This means supporting companies that manage increasing amounts of data. This requires an interconnected infrastructure for successful economic and green innovation. Building a data center in Ireland should continue to be prioritized, not reduced.

But given the existing burden on the power grid, how can this be done? And can the growth of the data center industry be done in an environmentally sustainable way?

Grid demand

Currently, Irish data centers occupy 11% of the grid capacity. They did not cause the serious problems seen with grid capacity. It was due to lack of investment.

Despite year-over-year growth in grid demand, there is a significant lack of capacity investment and support for renewable projects. The result is an unsuitable power grid. Last year, about 12% of wind energy was lost because the grid couldn’t keep up with the amount of electricity produced at the wind farm.

To achieve a safe, stable and sustainable power supply, we need a grid that adequately supports wind and solar energy.

Certain progress has been made, with 43% of the electricity from the grid coming from renewable sources last year, exceeding the government’s goal of 40% green generation by 2020. Still, we need to do more to reach our national goals. 70 percent by 2030.

Nevertheless, the second onshore renewable energy auction, RESS-2, has been postponed until next year, despite previous annual auction promises. As demand for grids continues to grow, we can’t afford a gap year.

By 2026, about 19% of the electricity generated by the grid will be consumed by the data center, up from the current 11%, but data center growth will double, according to a study conducted by an Irish host. It is expected to be.

Data centers are becoming more energy efficient, thanks in part to advances in building technology. They are also home to the cloud. In March, IDC predicted that between 2021 and 202, cloud computing could prevent the emission of more than 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide.

In addition, large data centers are actually more efficient than individual enterprise onsite data storage solutions due to improved power capacity management, cooling optimization, and improved server power efficiency, resulting in actual CO2 emissions. Helps reduce.

Therefore, curbing the construction of data centers is impractical and unsustainable for companies to host their own data.

Climate goals

Last month, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported intensifying debate about climate change and the need for action from government and industry. The data, and the tools and services it creates, are an important part of the report’s recommendations.

The data center, described as the next utility in a report published by Barclays this month, will be at the heart of the solution. This is supported by the EU Climate Neutral Data Center Operator Pact. A pledge from the majority of Europe’s largest data center and cloud infrastructure providers to be climate neutral by 2030.

This pledge also helps companies that rely on data centers reach their emissions targets. Data centers are driving renewable energy adoption through their own on-site initiatives, green power purchase agreements, and direct investment in renewable energy generation.

In Ireland, there are several issues that peak at the same time, such as grid capacity, power generation capacity, climate change legislation, renewable energy targets, and the availability of large-scale new renewable energies. There is no immediate solution, but with proper leadership, focus and investment, you can manage these issues.

Maurice Motel, Managing Director of Equinix’s Ireland and Emerging Markets

We can lead Europe in the ability to generate renewable energy, and the success of this depends largely on how we can work together. Governments, utilities, energy providers and businesses need to work together to tackle challenges, rather than kneeling down on the industries many of our futures depend on.

economic growth

It was often said that Ireland was punching beyond its weight when it came to the technology sector in the wake of the last recession. That wasn’t the case at the time, and it’s not the case now. Technology is in our DNA and is driving Ireland’s current and future economic growth.

Not only that, it also promotes a true solution for our planet and energy supply. This is because technology and the environment are now interdependent rather than mutually exclusive. Don’t get in the way by launching a catastrophic campaign against your data.

Maurice Mortell is the Irish Managing Director of the data center group Equinix and a leader in sustainability at EMEA.

