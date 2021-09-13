Android 12 assistant driving mode is displayed on the home screen





Assistant driving mode was announced at I / O 2019, which replaces Android Auto on smartphones. It was supposed to be available that summer, but it has been postponed and is now available on Android 12. Before that, the home screen UI, announced for over two years, is finally displayed in assistant driving mode.

In November, Google Maps launched Assistant Driving mode for US users. Since then, international expansion has been seen, primarily with experience limited to current navigation modes with large, touch-friendly call notifications and media app launchers.

Starting today, the assistant home screen, which was previously unavailable, will be launched with variations such as “Hey Google, launch driving mode” (“Let’s drive”). At the top of the screen, there is an assistant logo in the corner and an image of a fake map cover that says “I’m not driving.” If you have a recent or ongoing trip, get a map card with ETA. Otherwise, there is a search bar that opens a sheet with recent destinations, shortcuts to open the map, and voice input.

Next is a “For you” media suggestion (YouTube Music, podcasts, news, etc.) with a tap next to it to open media controls. Repeats and shuffles are also done, depending on whether the map above is displayed. At the bottom are voice command shortcuts to “Send Message” and “Make Call”. As before, the assistant input and app launcher are at the bottom, with a toolbar that allows you to quickly return to navigation.

The home screen in this assistant drive mode is fully powered by the Google app, as you can see when opening recent multitasking. That said, you’ll spend most of your time on Google Maps, but the home screen is useful if you don’t need navigation (for local travel) and just need media and audio.

Compared to the original version announced on stage, it doesn’t look like an assistant snapshot. The fact that it’s no longer a feed has actually been improved in that scrolling while driving may not be the safest interface.

This new UI is available on Android 12 with the latest Google App Beta (version 12.35), but not on Android 11 and earlier. This makes sense because Android Auto for Phone Screens will be shut down in the next OS release.

