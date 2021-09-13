Realme 4K Google TV sticks coming soon in India and suddenly pop up with Flipkarts Big Billion Day promotion





Realme announced the Realme 8 series smartphones Realme 8i and Realme 8s in India a few days ago. In addition, the company also unveiled the first tablet in India called the Realme Pad, alongside the Realme 8i and Realme 8s. Now, with the upcoming launch of new video streaming devices in India, the brand appears to be preparing to expand its product portfolio. The new video streaming device is called the Realme 4K Google TV Stick. The company plans to launch the Realme 4K Google TV Stick during the 2021 Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

Realme 4K Google TV Stick Coming Soon in India

Realme 4K Google TV Stick will be available on Big Billion Day in India. # Realmepic.twitter.com / raxqHYjJIC

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 13, 2021

These details about the Realme 4K Google TV Stick are courtesy of Teaser posted on the website by Flipkart prior to the 2021 Big Billion Day sale. At this time, there are no details about what the company’s first video streaming device offers. .. However, by name, the Realme TV stick is expected to run Google TV and will provide 4K support. The Realme TV stick connects to the HDMI port on your TV, similar to Google’s Chromecast, which the company introduced on Google TV last year. According to a teaser announced by Flipkart, the Realme 4K Google TV stick is available in black and has a USB Type-C port.

Compared to traditional Android TV operating systems, Google TV offers a new user interface, app-specific content recommendations, and more. Basically, the big change you’ll see on Google TV compared to Android TV is that the UI is subtle and simple. This allows users to easily find what they want to see without having to browse through each app. Google TV will show you all the live channels available through your YouTube TV membership[ライブTV]The tab section is also displayed. There is also support for the Google Assistant, which allows users to find content by voice search.

Going back to the Realme 4K Google TV Stick, you can expect to offer Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) and Bluetooth support. In addition to the new TV sticks, Realme may also be bundled with a remote control to control your TV. Realme 4K Google TV sticks should compete with things like Amazon Fire TV sticks and Mi TV sticks in India. You need to know more about the price and availability of the Realme 4K Google TV Stick after it goes on sale during the 2021 Big Billion Day sale.

