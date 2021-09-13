Apple, Ford, Google and other companies delay returning to office





Welcome to the Thomas Index Report for the week of September 13th.

As we’ve seen over the past few weeks, the long-awaited reopening isn’t going as planned this fall.

In anticipation of returning to face-to-face working hours and thousands of employees returning to their desks, companies across the country are new to prepare for their return home, including cleaning as well as regular desks and chairs. I started procuring office equipment. Consumables, plastic dividers, hand sanitizers, and other precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in closed office spaces.

According to data on the Thomasnet.com platform, office equipment and equipment procurement increased 87% year-on-year and is now 56% higher than in the previous quarter. Cleaner searches are 841% above the second quarter average.

However, the proliferation of COVID-19 Delta variants has overturned American plans across the country, including a return to face-to-face work in the office, and delayed the need for these supplies in the US office. .. At the end of last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company would postpone its third return to the office and set the date back from mid-October to January 10, 2022. Apple, Starbucks, Amazon, Ford, and other major brands have made similar decisions, delaying their return to the office from fall 2021 to January 2022. Some companies, like Microsoft, which postponed their return to the office on October 4, delayed the reopening by a few weeks, but many are still paying attention. Case number to adjust the schedule as needed.

Another quick note: If you are one of the employees whose scheduled return to face-to-face work in the office is delayed, Thomas will give you a guide on how to train remote industrial employees, etc. There are many resources that can be very helpful. Run effective virtual meetings or plan virtual team building events to maintain a strong corporate culture when you and your co-workers can’t be physically together. Check out Thomas Insights for these resources.

I’m Tony Uphoff. This is the Thomas Index Report.

