Google’s new AI engine can zoom and expand like a movie – Review Geek





Google

In the movie, I have an image on my computer and I know how a detective standing next to Guy In The Chair says, “Can I zoom in and highlight that license plate?” Thanks to Google’s latest AI engine, that technology is now a reality.

The process of doing this is very complex and difficult to master. It is based on a diffusion model (and some very advanced math) and works to add details to the image that weren’t originally there. This is done by guesswork using similar images, a technique that Google called natural image composition, in this case super-resolution of images.

Obviously, starting with a small pixelated image (such as the image on the left of each image set above), you’ll end up with a much higher resolution image that not only looks sharper, but also looks more realistic to the human eye. If it does not exactly match the original 100%. To get the job done, Google used two new AI tools: Super-Resolution with Repeated Purification (SR3) and Cascade Diffusion Model (CDM).

The first SR3 adds noise to the image (which is similar to static or snow that appears on a TV screen when the signal is weak) and reverses the process. Use a large database of images and a set of probability calculations to map what a low-resolution version of an image looks like. This is explained in detail by Google researcher Chitwan Saharia.

Google

“The diffusion model gradually adds Gaussian noise, slowly erases data details until it becomes pure noise, and trains the neural network to reverse this corruption process by corrupting the training data. It works, “says Saharia.

The second tool, CDM, can use a “pipeline” to create high resolution upgrades using a variety of diffusion models (including SR3). This tool uses carefully calculated simulations based on the high probability that Google published a research paper to create a larger image of the extended model.

What is the final result? When the study presented the final image to people in the test, they chose that the face produced was mistaken for a real face in about half the time. The 50% rate may sound unsuccessful, but it’s consistent with what you can expect with the perfect algorithm. Google states that this method produces better results than other image enhancement options, including generative hostile networks that refine images using competing neural networks.

Google says it intends to go beyond image upscaling and do more with these AI engines and their related technologies, as in other areas of stochastic modeling. While this “zoom and enhance” technology makes it easy to create the luxury of old photos, there are definitely concerns about the possibility of zooming in and enhancing photos, license plates, and so on.

Via science alert

