Patanjali Ayurved is growing rapidly with technological advances: Acharya Balkrishna: The Tribune India





Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13th

With the adoption of the latest technology and innovation, Patanjali Ayurved Limited has emerged as the strongest force in the FMCG sector, said MD and CEO Acharya Balkrishna.

He said the company’s supply chain management and distribution system is the most powerful in the FMCG sector today. “This is a symbol of the fact that Patanjali Ayurved has prioritized the use of new technology, has already adopted it in the last two years, and other large companies are adopting or considering supply chain management and distribution. “.” Said the release that quoted him.

Bharuwa Solutions – An IT solutions company founded by Patanjali Ayurved Limited, is renowned for developing and implementing distribution management software systems.

Bharuwa Solutions was founded to strengthen the supply chain and is currently working in the areas of supply chain, soil testing and backward collaboration. Its purpose is to make Patanjali products available to the general public. “The work to enhance Patanjali’s supply chain management and retail billing is done through this software created by Bharuwa Solutions. Other companies are now adopting this technology,” the release added.

New technologies are used to make Patanjali and its products easily reach the consumer and maintain connectivity with consumer products and the Patanjali supply chain.

Through this technological advance, the group will not only consider expansion, but also benefit the general public and consumers. With this in mind, huge investments have been made in Bharuwa Solutions to develop and enhance supply chains and distribution systems and provide a new dimension. This is a cloud-based system that handles everything from accounting to promotion and price management.

According to Acharya Balkrishna, the times are steadily changing and new technologies are needed in every area. “But with technology, we need to see how useful it is to consumers as well as businesses. How will consumers benefit from now on? The main purpose is to benefit consumers. Is a top priority, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/business/patanjali-ayurved-on-fast-track-with-technological-advancement-acharya-balkrishna-310531

