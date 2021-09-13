Why is Google entering the Indian news business?





After Facebook worked on fact checking with third-party partners and Twitter fine-tuned and censored non-transparent random accounts, Google set out to seek sponsorship for Indian journalism startups under the Google News initiative. Did.

According to Google’s own definition, the Google News Initiative is the company’s effort to work with the news industry to help journalism thrive in the digital age.

While Google’s algorithms and their private features and unidentified transparency may seem to boost digital media houses, Google goes one step further and ensures sustainable growth thanks to traffic and finances. We want to help the press evolve its business model.

In India, the Google News Initiative (GNI) has partnered with the Global Innovation Labs Echos and the DIGIPUB News India Foundation as “GNI Startup Labs India”.

The program aims to support reporting for local communities across India, single-topic viewers, and previously inadequately serviced communities.

This program teaches early-stage online news agencies a 16-week journey, understands design thinking in favor of Echos, and provides workshops, coaching, and other professional networking opportunities.

On paper, this comes up as a noble initiative, but Google’s decision to partner with the News Foundation to embark on the goal of helping content creators raises questions about the entire program. Why is Google, the world’s largest search engine, which accounts for more than 90% of queries, interested in such a program?

But if Google wants to embark on an editorial pursuit like this, why not do it independently and leave it to the content creators to get them involved? Sure, isn’t Google’s program Google so difficult for content creators? There are enough programs related to signing up with other Google service creators, and they run independently.

With data from thousands of news websites around the world, why does Google need the experience and expertise of the News Foundation to help early creators?

But even though Google wants to involve the News Foundation, in this case DIGIPUB News India, the editorial and ideological tendencies of the founding members they didn’t try to hide or subtle around Further solidify your doubts The entire program and its usefulness?

The founding members of DIGIPUB News India, and other content creators and media that are part of this foundation, have all the freedom to spread any political ideology, have the right to sell any editorial stance as news, and are constitutionally. Have a pre-emption. No one can ask questions that support the party’s devotion and oppose it.

But for Google as a tech company, and for search engines that are ideally expected to be indifferent and unbiased on all web pages on the Internet within that range, such partnerships in the news domain are problematic. there is.

From the perspective of Google’s affiliated Foundation lens, the program comes across as a disguised subtle attempt to give space to propaganda that exploits joint flaws, and is only interested in elections and editorial coverage around them. Supporting and connecting one creator to a particular ideology or trend advocate, thereby creating an atmosphere in which a group of old and new creators can gain priority within the search engine over other creators.

This is because Google ranks the creator community higher in the algorithm, gives it a more organic audience, and lowers other creators independent of the foundation in question in the content ranking. Does that mean it can lead to a positive bias?

There is no clear way to confirm or deny this. Search engines register about 4 million queries per minute, but guessing and smoke are not without fire. Google has previously been asked about its unique issues in other parts of the world. News area bias.

An independent study conducted by the company in the second quarter of 2015-2020 to understand the impact of algorithmic changes on search engines reduced traffic on all news websites in the United States. It was estimated that. However, the reduction in traffic was greater for conservative websites than for liberal websites.

In August 2018, President Donald Trump accused Google of curbing positive news about him, saying that more than 90% of the news about him came from left-wing websites. In April 2018, Congress conducted a hearing on the same issue, citing many conservatives who accused search engines of being biased towards left-wing websites.

During Trump’s tenure, Google, along with Facebook and Twitter, was regularly asked by Republican Senators about their prejudices. This culminated only at Big Tech, which lobbied strongly in Washington against the pre-election dissolution and the new administration under President Joe Biden.

Around January 2018, a former employee of the company, David Gudeman, was dismissed for his conservative views and filed a lawsuit alleging that Google routinely discriminates against conservatives. Gudeman further added that the company encourages harassment of people who are devoted to conservative idealism, citing internal emails and posts.

The proceedings included a screenshot of the message circulated on the company’s internal bulletin board. “If you express a headache about religion, politics, or social justice, I refuse you halfway to work with such a person in a project, but two years later, a proceeding. Has been withdrawn.

Google’s search algorithms receive updates frequently, and these updates have a positive or negative impact on traffic. Anyone can guess how the algorithm works, but for companies running the world’s largest gatekeeper program for the Internet, wisdom is the gatekeeper, a direct participant or competitor in an industry as important as the news business. Not.

In 2018, Google was fined about $ 21 million by the Competition Commission of India for exploiting its advantage and redirecting users to their page when searching for a ticket. This was consistent with the complaint filed in 2012. In 2017, the European Commission fined $ 2.7 billion for promoting its own shopping comparison service ahead of other businesses.

However, while fines are one way to reduce the potential for Google’s enthusiasm and bias, they do not solve the major problem of plausible opacity in the behavior of the algorithm when it comes to ranking news websites. And given the importance of news websites to flight and shopping websites, Google’s partnership with suspicious portals raises even more questions about its integrity.

What is really cooking here?

