The key to creating smart policies for electric vehicles





When it comes to addressing structural issues that foster climate change, praising measures that appear bold and destructive can be tempting. But if you take a closer look at some of the ideas currently being proposed by Congress, it’s easy to see that solutions often cause their own set of problems.

A perfect example is the electric vehicle (EV) clause of a bipartisan infrastructure plan that will soon be considered in the House of Representatives.

An important aspect of the plan has brought the Biden administration one step closer to achieving its goal of a large federal investment in a new EV charging infrastructure. The plan allocates $ 7.5 billion to EV infrastructure and is closely linked to the president’s broad commitment to climate.

This funding presupposes the idea that a better EV infrastructure will accelerate the adoption of large numbers of EVs in order to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing combustion vehicles. President Bidens’ recent executive order requires half of new car sales to be electric vehicles within nine years, emphasizing that his administration is dedicated to electric transportation.

EV is an important part of the net zero economic equation. As a result, local policy makers in states such as Colorado and Minnesota are proposing measures to promote EV infrastructure and sales. Don’t worry about the US government actively encouraging the market to stay away from internal combustion engine pollution.

Some drawbacks

Unfortunately, increasing EV adoption is not without its drawbacks.

As is currently being built, the wide range of environmental benefits of EV adoption remains unclear. Despite the distinct benefits of carbon emissions, environmental externalities and human rights concerns have plagued EV supply chains, especially in the mining of battery-related minerals.

At the most basic level, the environmental benefits of technology require a more sustainable shift in the grid before EVs are widely adopted. What are the benefits of switching to an EV if the power that fuels the EV is still contaminated? 19% of US electricity is still sourced from coal, and the increased demand for electricity from the electrification of fleets could lead to increased coal usage in the short term.

Potential increase in carbon emissions

In fact, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission estimates that a full fleet transition to EVs will require doubling US power generation capacity by 2050. This puts a heavy burden on utilities trying to replace fossil fuels with low-carbon and zero-carbon sources. If we don’t pay attention to the electrification of transportation, EV adoption will skyrocket, carbon emissions will increase, and the transportation sector may move to power generation.

Beyond this basic but essential point of the power grid, the current model of EV is nothing more than a monument to the mining and mining industry. For example, according to a recent report from the International Energy Agency, EV mineral requirements differ significantly from traditional vehicles, with typical EVs requiring six times as much mineral input as traditional vehicles.

Another important issue is the recycling of batteries labeled by Wired Magazine as e-waste time bombs. Global lithium-ion production capacity has already increased tenfold to meet EV demand, and lithium-ion recyclers are still facing significant challenges.

National security concerns

In addition to these environmental issues, there are imminent national security concerns. China’s mining industry mines about half of the world’s rare earth elements and refines about 80% of all rare earths mined in the world. Energy analyst Robert Bryce said that to electrify only half of the US fleet, about nine times the world’s current cobalt production, about four times the world’s neogym production, and about three of the world’s lithium production. It testifies that it needs twice as much, about twice as much as the world’s copper production.

Unless the policy of rushing to adopt EVs is combined with efforts to sustainably procure breakthrough clean batteries and recycling technologies and increase federal R & D investment, the United States will supply China and its energy minerals. Just make it more dependent on.

A live national vote of 2,000 voters in July by the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy and Laguner Research Partners emphasizes the importance of this issue to Americans. The overwhelming majority (76%) of respondents support increased federal investment in clean innovation to maintain US global leadership and competitiveness with China.

In terms of human rights, there are deep concerns about the dependence of EV batteries on Chinese rare earths. The Chinese government is well known for subsidizing labor costs through slavery. Policies to accelerate EV adoption need to address this human rights issue head-on and ensure that manufacturers do everything they can to eradicate forced labor when procuring components from China.

Energy is not good just because it is beautiful. Good energy is energy that improves quality of life without degrading it, including consideration for human rights. What is good about saving the earth and losing our souls?

When it comes to working with China in the rare earth mineral supply chain, diplomatic sophistication becomes important, but working with countries like Vietnam and Brazil that have large deposits of these important materials. Is a US government priority. The United States needs to leverage its considerable resources to ensure that its growing EV supply chain is as diverse and environmentally responsible as possible.

Fuel and technology-neutral policy basket

Legislators are not focusing solely on EV infrastructure, but rather on fuels and technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rather than imposing obligations on consumers in terms of EVs being a single-source solution. We recommend that you support baskets with a neutral policy.

Comparing mandating certain technologies such as EVs with the environmental impact of zero-emission vehicles and the like undermines clean transportation innovation without guaranteeing emission reductions.

Biden and local policy makers have the right to develop policies to increase EV adoption, but the environmental and national security implications of accelerating EV adoption cannot be overlooked. These challenges can be addressed by encouraging clean innovation across all vehicle and power generation technologies, rather than seeing EVs as a panacea for climate change. It’s not only a practical approach, it’s also the best approach for national security, the environment, and American taxpayers.

This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the State Department or its owners.

Write for us: Author Guidelines

Author information

Sarah E. Hunt is CEO and President of the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy. Previously, he conducted clean energy and climate change programs at the US Legislative Exchange Council and the Niskanen Center.

Jeremy Hurewitz is a policy adviser to the Joseph Rainey Public Policy Center on National Security Issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bloomberglaw.com/environment-and-energy/keys-to-crafting-smart-policy-for-electric-vehicles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos