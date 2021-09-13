Scheduled alarms on Google Watch for some users are broken





For many, the scheduled alarm feature of the Google Clock app seems to be completely broken by a bug that prevents the preset alarm from sounding. Behind the scenes of this issue, the Play Store list is flooded with 1-star ratings from dissatisfied users.

Update 09/13: After the temporary fix is ​​first initiated, any issues you may encounter with the Google Clock app regarding alarms should be resolved. / r / In the original thread of Google Pixelsubreddit / u / According to the official answer from the Pixel Community account, you need to make sure you are running the latest Google Clock version 6.4.1, Spotify will give you more alarms Will be built to prevent missing tones:

Update 09/10: A full coverage solution isn’t available yet, but recent Google Clock version 6.4.1 has some people’s issues and broken alarms, according to various Play Store reviews and Twitter reviews. Seems to have improved. (Via Android Police). There are multiple solutions available, but it looks like you can now use Spotify playlists as alarm tones again without missing a notification.

It’s worth noting that the recent Google Clock 7.0 update doesn’t seem to have many issues, and in my own experience since the update it’s okay. However, you must be running Android 12 Beta 5 to access this significant upgrade. If you are running an older OS build, we recommend that you use a different alarm solution until this issue is widely resolved.

Update 09/06: Google issued a statement via a thread on / r / Google Pixel, but the broken Google Clock issue may be the result of Spotify integration. The temporary solution is to just switch to one of the default alarm sounds on your device so that the scheduled alarm sounds on time.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Thank you for reporting. I have identified a fix. It will be released soon. In the meantime, you can change the alarm sound setting to a selection within the device sound.

With more threads about / r / Google Pixel subreddit, we found that many devices either skipped the morning reminder or didn’t show “coming soon” on their Pixel devices. In this issue, a previously scheduled alarm will show up as “missing” immediately after being pre-programmed to sound (via the Android Authority).

According to a large number of negative and 1-star reviews left on the Google Watch app’s Play Store list, these broken alarms have already affected people for some time. However, the problem doesn’t seem to be limited to Pixel devices only. Complaints come from owners of all the largest OEM devices, including OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi.

Most complaints come from people who are dissatisfied with Google’s alarm clock breaking, slowing down, and despising their employer. Anecdotally, some people in the original thread on the Pixel subreddit say that when you turn your phone face down and put it in “Flip to Shh” mode, this seems to be the reason you missed the alarm. This suggests that it may be related to silent mode on the device and Google Clock not overwriting system settings. However, it is not clear if this is affecting other OEM devices.

Fortunately, Google is aware of a broken Clock app on the IssueTracker thread (h / t XDA), stating that the issue is “shared with the product and engineering teams.” Updates will be shared “when more information becomes available”. We recommend that you try another alarm app, at least until a solution is announced, to make sure you wake up on time 100%.

