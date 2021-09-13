Covid-19 confused Reliance and Google’s plans to disrupt the Indian smartphone market





The global semiconductor shortage has shaken the production of all kinds of high-tech products, from automobiles to televisions. Now it is delaying the big plans of Reliance and Google for the Indian smartphone market.

The two companies have partnered to connect hundreds of millions of Indians to Jios’ cheap high-speed data network and launch JioPhone Next, an ultra-cheap 4G smartphone aimed at further revitalizing the Internet services market here. I am creating.

Launch delay

The long-awaited mobile phone launch was scheduled for September 10, but instead, Reliance Industries’ telecom unit Jio has sent a release announcing the last-minute postponement of the mobile phone announcement.

JioPhoneNext. Photo courtesy of: Reliance Jio

The two companies have made significant strides in testing phones with a limited number of users and are working towards launching a new product during the November Diwali season, when people often sell new products as gifts. Told.

This additional time will also help alleviate the current global semiconductor shortage across the industry, Jio and Google said in a joint statement.

Indian tech companies rely heavily on semiconductor imports.

When Jio first began offering phones, news channel NDTV reported that the phones used components from US chip maker Qualcomm. Meanwhile, Unisoc, a division of Tsinghua Unigroup, a Chinese chipset maker, said it has worked with Indian phone makers, including Reliance Jio, in the past. Recently, Jio also announced a partnership with Dutch chip giant NXP for 5G.

The phone itself was initially partially manufactured by Bangalore-based UTL Neolyncs, the Indian financial publication The Economic Times reports.

Reliance declined to comment on Quartz’s inquiry about JioPhoneNext’s semiconductor supply chain.

Smartphone revolution

Calls can be delayed, but analysts say Mukesh Ambani, India’s wealthiest man and chairman of Lilians, will hand over many of India’s 3 billion rupee 2G users to the first feature-rich smartphones. I believe I can do it. This will expand Jios’ existing customer base to over Rs 4 billion with 4G Internet services.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, was built for India when they provided the latest information on their last phone collaboration in June, with millions of new users experiencing the Internet for the first time. Said to open up new possibilities. Year.

The dual SIM phone has a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5.5-inch touchscreen display, which can cost less than 5,000 rupees.

Jio started selling mobile phones in 2017 and currently offers feature phones for less than 3,000 rupees. It provides screen text translation and auto-reading, voice assistants, and augmented reality filters for different Indian languages ​​to accommodate many Indian languages ​​and different levels of education.

The release of low-cost yet powerful smartphones means more losses for other Indian telecommunications companies and new competition for Chinese smartphone makers that dominate India’s price-conscious market. There is a possibility.

Facial firm Jeffreys could increase Reliance revenue by up to 10% last week when JioPhone Next could increase Reliance revenue by up to 10% in the fiscal year beginning April 2022, but revenue from India’s second-largest telecommunications service provider, Bharti Airtel. Said that it could have a negative impact of at least 3%.

This article was first published in Quartz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/article/1005097/reliance-and-facebooks-plan-to-disrupt-the-indian-smartphone-market-has-been-disrupted-by-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos