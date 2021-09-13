Last Week’s Most Popular Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Articles on the RTIH retail system that captured your favorites last week, including Ted Baker, Majid Al Foottime, Brewdog, and Motorcycles. The sixth Amazon Fresh Store opens in Dalston, London.

Amazon has opened an Amazon Fresh location in Dalston, London.

Located on Kingsland High Street 28-31, it is the sixth UK convenience store to feature Just Walk Out Shopping tech pioneered by Amazon Go products in the United States.

The other five are in Camden, Ealing, Wembley Park, White City and Canary Wharf.

Majid Alhutime opens Carrefour City +

Majid Alhutime, which owns and operates shopping malls, retail stores and leisure facilities in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has announced the launch of its checkout free store Carrefour City +.

The world’s first Carrefour, which opened today at the Mall of the Emirates, utilizes artificial intelligence technology powered by AiFi.

BrewDog partners with Clearpay to run BNPL

BrewDog, a UK-based brewery and pub chain, has agreed to buy now and pay later to venture Clearpay.

Launched exclusively on the Advent calendar, the company offers shoppers the option to pay in four interest-free installments.

Startup Interview: Buyk Co-Founder and CEO Slava Bocharov

RTIH gets details of Buyk, a new service that promises grocery delivery from dark stores to the front door within 15 minutes. The venture has just been soft-launched in Manhattan and has the ambition to expand in the United States and abroad.

Ted Baker boosts e-commerce offering with secret sales partnership

Ted Baker has partnered with Secret Sales to launch its first all-time UK digital outlet, allowing old inventory to be sold away from the brand’s main website.

Shopify boss Harley Finkelstein says he will win the holiday season strategy

Harley Finkelstein, president of Canada’s e-commerce platform giant Shopify, predicts how the 2021 retail holiday season will unfold.

See the popular Covid pandemic surge for new payment methods

A new study from emerchantpay reveals significant differences in UK attitudes towards payments between generations and sheds light on the potential economic contributions of trends such as cryptocurrencies.

British people miss a customized experience in the store when shopping online

A new study by Ve Global reveals the top products that UK consumers find difficult to buy online.

How retail technology is changing the world during Covid-19

Scott Thompson, editor of RTIH, looks back on an incredible period of 18 months in the retail technology space and asks: What will the world look like after Covid?

Amazon Launches Just Walkout Technology Website

Amazon has announced a new business line to sell Just Walk Out technology.

