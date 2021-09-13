Google, Apple and Amazon drive a big leap in smart home technology





Starting next year, consumers will be able to purchase smart home devices that can communicate with each other via a new connectivity standard called Matter, such as thermostats, lighting systems, and kitchen appliances.

Importance: Interoperability of home devices has long been a distant dream, but big names like Amazon, Google, and Apple have merged around Matter to become a popular brand name for managing the Internet of Things (IoT). I hope to be.

How it works: Sometime in 2022, companies will start selling Matter branded products. These products seamlessly and securely integrate everything from Siri and Alexa to TV controls, home alert systems, and even pet tracking devices.

A possible scenario is for a customer to buy a base unit as a hub for all devices connected to Matter and control everything with a single app. Over 200 companies have signed up to support Matter, which is overseen by a group called the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

The cool part: When you start adding devices to your Matter system, the system begins to recognize patterns and “ambient computing” begins, allowing staff to make predictions and suggest ways to make life easier.

Lights on when you go home: Driveway and living room lights work with smart door locks and recognize that you usually go home at 6:30 to ask if they turn on automatically before. You will arrive Don Young, Executive Vice President and COO of ADT, said: , Home security company. Sensors in the pipe can detect leaks and other problems. [water] The flow between 2 pm and 5 pm, when the owner is usually away from home, triggers an installed automatic shut-off valve to close, “Young says. “According to the predictive protection aspect, the stove is on, no one is at home, no movement of people is detected in the house, so the stove can be automatically turned off for the customer. “I will,” says Young.

Yes, but: This Halcyon vision has long been an industry dream, and no one knows if it will happen again.

Until May, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) was known as the Zigbee Alliance, a long-standing initiative to develop open and global standards for wireless technology. (And Matter, previously scheduled for launch in 2020 and 2021, was formerly known as CHIP, or Project Connected Home over IP.) Most consumers still don’t feel the IoT fever. Hmm. “According to a new survey by Parks Associates, only 36% of broadband households in the United States own one smart home device, and when all households are aggregated, that percentage will decrease,” CNET reports. “Of those using smart home technology, most devices have only a few devices, and no utopian array was foreseen by Microsoft and Bill Gates nearly 20 years ago.”

On the other side: Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, told Axios:

“As you know, this effort involves more than 2,000 engineers, which is unique.” Will the Matter brand logo soon become familiar?

Smart: Privacy and security are other obvious concerns about matter, and regulators are just beginning to sniff out these issues.

Richardson points out: “We don’t have enough data to create a standard for all these devices to connect and communicate with each other.” “Privacy really comes down to the vendor-consumer relationship.” “ADT youth says:” None of this means being a big brother. This is all with the consent of the customer. ”

Conclusion: Matter has a promise to combat “app fatigue” caused by heterogeneous systems running in silos and make our homes more efficient and useful.

“We’ll address the issues that arise when we start putting things in smart homes,” said Aaron Emigh, CEO of Brilliant, who creates smart home systems that control everything from lighting and sound systems to video doorbells and baby monitors. say. With the advent of Matter, rivals can compete outside of their own standards. “I don’t think integration should be a form of competitive differentiation,” says Emigh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022-smart-home-technology-matter-internet-of-things-25f3a84d-430a-4dd7-bf3f-227b2ca9a1eb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos