Dr. Rosanna Garcia has been appointed Professor Bezwick of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Worcester Polytechnic Business School.news





Rosanna Garcia, a business innovation and marketing expert, has joined the Worcester Institute of Technology (WPI) faculty as Professor Paul R. Bezwick of Business School Innovation and Entrepreneurship. She started a new role on July 1st.

Garcia, who holds a PhD in marketing from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad Business School, recently chaired the entrepreneurial spirit donated by Walterkoch at the University of Denver. She was previously an associate professor at North Carolina State University and Northeastern University. Her research on entrepreneurship, innovation and consumer behavior is published in peer-reviewed journals. She is the author of the textbook Creating & Marketing New Products and Services. She is Vijilent Inc, a data science company that serves the legal industry. Was co-founded.

Pastor Deborah Jackson

“Dr. Garcia is a seasoned leader with outstanding academic qualifications, a passion for encouraging minority and female student entrepreneurs, and a wealth of experience teaching hundreds of student start-ups,” said Business School. The director, Rev. Deborah Jackson, said. “She shares our collective vision at WPI to transform business education and drive progress towards impacting society while engaging with diverse members. We are very pleased to welcome the vigorous innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem of business schools and WPI. ”

The Beswick professorship began in 2007 with a gift from Paul R. Beswick ’57 and his wife Siang Kiang. Beswick, who died in 2010, was the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Beswick Engineering Inc. in Greenland, New Hampshire. Business schools integrate and prepare science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and business theory and practice. Students who lead the global business environment.

“I’m excited to work with talented, innovative and entrepreneurial students across WPI and attend business school at this crucial moment,” Garcia said. .. “Like all WPI faculty, my focus is on helping students tackle the world’s major challenges in transforming their lives. For many students, this is in the local economy. We are confident that it will also have a positive impact. We look forward to WPI’s project-based learning and advancing a rich and collaborative ecosystem of research, curriculum development and business partnerships, both locally and globally. I am doing it. “

Business schools and Beswick professors are part of WPI’s larger entrepreneurial environment, connecting students and faculty with numerous opportunities, experiences and networks through the University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The program includes Tinkerbox Seed Funding and Peer Group Mentoring, Curtis and Dudley Carlson Value Creation Initiative, WPI Sandbox for students pursuing start-up business ideas, and Alumni Tech Advisors Network to advise students on starting up a business. ..

Curtis Abel

“Dr. Garcia is perfect for the WPI entrepreneurial culture in curriculum, out-of-class student pursuit and research,” said Curtis Abel, Executive Director of WPI Innovation and Entrepreneurship. “She guided students through the process of starting a business with social and global reach, and they are exactly the kind of venture we encourage students to consider.”

Garcia is a visiting professor at the University of Münster and the University of Groningen and is listed as the inventor of three patents related to voicemail technology. At North Carolina State University, he was the Faculty and Staff Director of Business Sustainability Collaboration involving students, faculty, and industry. She co-founded an initiative to connect students to an ambitious Benefit Corporation. She founded the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs group. At Northeastern University, he was a faculty advisor to Jola Venture, a student-led initiative that connects Cameroonian farmers to innovation at US universities.

Garcia’s research interests include ethnic minority entrepreneurs, consumer resistance to innovation, the sharing economy, future technology marketing, and public interest corporations established for the public good. She wants to include students in her research on Cuban social entrepreneurship.

Garcia holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of Rochester and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

