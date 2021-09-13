Facebook jumps into Google’s “water positive” pledge





Historically, corporate behavior on water-related environmental issues has not been as publicly visible as strategies for reducing energy usage and associated greenhouse gas emissions.

Consider this data point. As of the 2020 water renewal, corporate data collector CDP reports that about two-thirds of reporting companies are reducing water withdrawals. Over half monitor wastewater quality and only 4% are making progress towards water pollution targets.

However, the flow may be changing. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of companies reporting water impacts and risks to CDP surveys increased by 20%. And last month, several prominent multinationals were more prominently announced about their intentions.

Among them, manufacturing giant 3M participated in the Water Resilience Coalition, an initiative focused on reducing water stress that is part of CEO Water Mandate. Next, two completely different companies announced their “water positive” goals. PepsiCo aims to replenish more water than it uses from high-risk areas by 2030, and Facebook promises to restore more water to the ecosystem than it consumes. Google launched an even more ambitious initiative last week. It is to replenish 120% of the average water consumption of the entire facility and data center.

“Our data center identifies every possible opportunity to use freshwater alternatives, whether seawater or recycled wastewater,” said Kate Brandt, Google’s Chief Sustainability Officer. I’m blogging about my new pledge. “For our office campus, use more on-site water sources, such as collected rainwater and treated wastewater, to meet the needs of non-drinking water such as landscape irrigation, cooling, and toilet flushing. I was considering it. “

How do you calculate that extra percentage? “Depending on local conditions, we will target water-scarce areas to have a positive impact on areas where water is most needed,” the company said.

Google is based on the difference between the current water shortage in the basin (demand divided by supply) and what is considered the “desirable” ratio in scenarios where demand is less than 40% of “available water supply”. Make a calculation. In a given area, “according to that declaration.

Google and Facebook’s commitment is a wake-up call to the tech sector given the ferocious pace at which they are growing and the innovation they have driven in their renewable energy sourcing.

Facebook’s new pledge is particularly interesting given its plans to invest $ 800 million to build a new PV data center in Mesa, Arizona. As one of the most dependent states on the Colorado River basin, which gets about 36% of its water, Arizona has faced significant reductions since 2022.

Facebook acknowledged concerns about water consumption in a data center announcement: “Three water restorations that help restore more than 200 million gallons of water annually in the Colorado River and Salt River basins and improve overall water safety. Pointed out the project. State. “

The “water positive” effort took place a week later. “We are primarily looking for water restoration projects related to conservation and ecosystem restoration, water supply and reliability, water access, sanitation and sanitation, and water quality,” said Facebook’s Water and Climate Program. Sylvia Lee, technical lead of, wrote in the next blog post. New strategy. “In addition, our water recovery project has been validated by a third party and we are using volume benefit accounting methodologies to measure our impact.”

Guidelines developed by groups such as the World Resources Institute, Quantis, LimnoTech, and Valuing Nature were published in 2019 to help companies measure the impact of water management activities.

Facebook is facing the facts

Facebook has, in fact, reported in detail (officially) about basic water consumption for at least six years and is focused on reducing it for over a decade.

According to the 2020 Sustainability Data Report, Facebook recovered about 3.7 million cubic meters of water last year, most of which was allocated to data centers. In data centers, water has traditionally played a major role in keeping things cool. The company’s facility in Chrony, Ireland was the most 30 locations, but one of Facebook’s new data centers in New Albany, Ohio was the least sneaky. Facebook also reports different numbers of consumption. In 2020, all facilities used 2.2 million cubic meters. It also reports on water efficiency (WUE), a formula that measures the amount of water used to cool a data center and the energy used to operate equipment. The number of WUEs is very impressive. It is only 0.30 liters per kilowatt hour, compared to the average of 1.7 L / kWh for most data centers.

Facebook has invested heavily in water efficiency and recycling technologies (the latter primarily for offices) over the last decade. In the data center, these improvements are most notably related to investments in advanced evaporative cooling systems, such as the approach jointly developed with Nortek Air Solutions. The StatePoint Liquid Cooling System uses membrane energy exchange to cool the water as it evaporates. The cold water is used to cool the air in the data center. This technology can operate in three modes, depending on outside temperature and humidity conditions.

According to Lee, social media companies’ investment in renewable energy, which is a major attraction in Arizona, is “hundreds of billions of gallons” as it is powered by solar energy supplied by three Salt River project facilities. It also helped to save water. For example, in 2020 alone, by procuring solar and wind power, Facebook would have 1.4 billion cubic meters of water that would have been needed to power it with electricity generated by coal and natural gas power plants. I was able to save.

However, positive water conditions require water recovery investments focused on “water-stressed” areas. So far, Facebook has supported at least 14 of them. This is a move to replenish more than 850 million gallons of water annually.

Especially in Arizona, Lee told me that Facebook is working to restore up to 200 million gallons of water annually. These modifications are as easy as helping to fix leaking irrigation infrastructure or helping to raise funds to improve access to water. The company also funded the Colorado River Indian Tribal System Conservation Project. This program is a program of the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, which is also backed by Google with a focus on stabilizing the water level of Lake Mead.

When a project is added, it will be specifically placed in the basin where Facebook is influencing its operation. In New Mexico, for example, Facebook has helped restore mountain wetlands and is now able to absorb more water, Lee said. In Eagle Mountain, Utah, the company has built a system that transforms “treated operational wastewater” into irrigation supplies for city parks. In Prineville, Oregon, Facebook is also contributing to a storage project that helps replenish local aquifers during rainy seasons. “Unlike carbon, in water it is very important that the action takes place in the same watershed,” Lee said.

Google also prioritizes local projects. Dublin, Ireland, has set up rainwater harvesting to reduce the outflow of rainwater to the River Liffey and Dublin Bay. A data center in Douglas County, Georgia uses recycled wastewater for cooling purposes. (Details are available as part of the white paper issued with the commitment.)

Like Facebook, Google’s Sustainability Team prioritizes reports using the Volumetric Benefits methodology and Benefit Accounting of Nature-based Solutions for Watersheds guides published by many initiatives, including CEO Water Mandate. In 2019, the latest disclosure, it consumed 3.4 billion gallons of water. Google also funds data and analytics tools for water management, such as OpenET, which shows the tendency of water to evaporate, and BlueConduit, a resource for identifying and mapping dangerous water infrastructure.

Where should the data center be located anyway?

Looking to the future, water considerations, including community “water security,” will be used by both Facebook and Google to select data center sites, along with tax, physical security, power supply, and other considerations. It is a central part of the decision-making process. , Interconnected with high speed fiber infrastructure.

Water availability and environmental impacts are usually not important considerations in locating most data centers, according to Virginia Tech researchers. But it’s starting to change. “Currently, many of the western United States are experiencing historic droughts, so some data center operators are wondering how data center water requirements, local environmental and community impacts, and water scarcity. I’m starting to think more seriously about what risks it poses, written by Landon Marston, assistant professor of civil engineering and environmental engineering at the school, in response to the question I asked him for this article.

Marston and his colleague Md Abu Bakar Siddik and Arman Shehabi have proposed several ways companies can address the water risks associated with operating data centers.

Finding Locations Where Most of the Power Grid Contain Wind and Solar Resources Directly and indirectly to support computing loads to colocation or hosting providers that assess water scarcity profiles in specific communities where facilities are based. Assess the amount of water consumed compared to industry benchmarks that ask you to address the amount of water used in

“In the western United States, more water usage reductions are beginning to be mandated,” Marston wrote. “Companies need to ask themselves how these water usage restrictions can impact data center operations. These risks appear to be minimal at this time, but face exacerbation of water scarcity. And as water restrictions become more stringent, this can change quickly. “

Focus on further innovation

The use of advanced cooling systems has been invested by both Facebook and Google for many years. For example, Google has developed a way to recirculate water several times through a cooling system. This will save up to 50% of the water needed.

Recently, the company has participated in several innovative projects. In the Netherlands, for example, Google has invested $ 53.17 million to help create an industrial pipeline that supplies water from wastewater treatment plants to data centers. In Belgium, water from industrial canals is used to recharge the cooling system.

Some companies, such as Microsoft, are testing newer approaches. I sank a small data center in the cold seawater off Scotland.

One of the startups that benefits from the focus on data center water issues is LiquidStack. LiquidStack recently raised $ 10 million in Series A funding from cloud service provider Wiwynn. Developed in collaboration with one of the world’s largest Bitcoin miners, the company offers two-phase direct immersion technology focused on handling the cooling needs of high-performance data centers. Electronic devices are submerged directly in dielectric fluids used in applications such as semiconductor manufacturing and fire extinguishing. In the first phase, the heated fluid boils and evaporates. It recondenses with a special coil during the second stage and the resulting droplets help reject additional heat.

Joe Capes, co-founder and CEO of LiquidStack and a former executive of data center technology provider Schneider Electric, pipes back the “waste heat” generated by the system to provide hot water for greenhouses and businesses. He said it can be heated. Campus or district water supply.

“Our ambition as a contribution to data center sustainability is to limit the use of water for heat mitigation, not just mitigation,” he told me.

The US data center industry is projected to grow from $ 8.4 billion last year to $ 13.9 billion by 2026, and such innovations are steadily penetrating the evolving water strategy of all data-driven organizations. I am.

[Interested in learning more about climate smart infrastructure? Check out VERGE Infrastructure,part of the VERGE 21 online event.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenbiz.com/article/diving-water-positive-pledges-facebook-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos