Google Manager suggested dismissing seven temporary workers instead of making a profit: NYT





The New York Times and The Guardian reported that Google paid contract workers low wages. According to the report, Google managers recommended dismissing seven contract workers so as not to benefit them. According to the company, it hired six people full-time and fired one for three months’ salary. Something is loaded.

According to a joint report to the New York Times and the Guardian’s so-called “shadow workers,” Google managers recommended dismissing groups of contract workers rather than giving them benefits such as sick leave.

In 2019, the Netherlands introduced a law that would give contract workers the same benefits as office workers. The Times saw an email from Google Compliance Manager Alan Barry about changes that affected at least seven contract workers.

“This is a situation to avoid,” Barry said in an email, recommending that Google dismiss seven contract workers, according to a report.

Google told the Times that it had fired only one contract worker and the rest in a full-time position for a three-month wage.

According to the report, the company also pays low wages to contract workers. According to the report, Google’s compliance department noticed that workers’ wages were low, but chose not to compensate immediately.

Google’s chief compliance officer, Spiro Caletos, told insiders in a statement that the company would review how it pays contractors.

“We have a thorough review and are committed to identifying and addressing wage discrepancies that the team has not yet addressed, and we will conduct a review of compliance practices in this area. In short, we’re going to “understand what went wrong here and why it happened and get it right.”

Contract workers will make up the majority of Google’s workforce in 2020, and the New York Times reports that the company has 123,000 contract or temporary workers, compared to 130,000. increase.

Some Google contractors say they are treated as second-class workers by tech giants. In 2019, a group of Google workers contracted by Pittsburgh united, saying they were paid less and had far fewer benefits than their salaryman colleagues.

Insider’s Nick Bastone reported in 2019 that contract workers were blocked from communicating with full-time employees, had to wear red badges, and were not allowed to invite friends and family to lunch. bottom.

