Food Robotics Startup Blendid Drives Crowdfunding — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





“Robots are rapidly becoming part of the food service mix, and countless vendors are seeking crowdfunding support, but not all food robot systems are created the same. Evaluate options. It’s important to break the buzz and marketing hype, “says Vipin Jain. CEO and co-founder of Blendid.

“AI-powered robots will play a major role in the future of food services, and Blendid not only optimizes the consumer experience, but also allows food operators to work shortages and the complexity of post-pandemic demand. We are working to help overcome and improve operator margins.

We have proven the strength of our technology platform with our first kiosk solution, but our food operating system supports a wide variety of fresh foods, from smoothies to soups, bowls, salads and sandwiches. A new era of healthy fast food. “

Blendid’s unique contactless food operating system (foodOS) utilizes machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to securely process orders, payments and pickups.

foodOS accurately measures and distributes the various ingredients of the customized drink and blends, injects and stores each smoothie until the guest is ready to pick it up.

The company’s design is supported by a network operations center that remotely manages all systems, with all Blendid robots delivering freshly made micro-customized smoothies in minutes and nine in high-traffic areas. Allows drinks to be processed at the same time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/9/13/food-robotics-startup-blendid-makes-crowdfunding-move The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos