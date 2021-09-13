Startups and Economic Compatibility: How Technology Companies Can Be Greater for Profit





Editor’s Note: Joshira Maduro is a research analyst at Charlotte’s Lending Tree. Startup Spotlight is part of WRAL TechWire’s Startup Monday lineup, with exclusive Startup Guide updates, a list of regional tech exchanges, last week’s headline reviews, Triangle, states, and a weekly calendar of upcoming events. It contains. Next month.

CHARLOTTE – When you hear the term tech startup, you’re naturally thinking of traditional technology hubs such as San Francisco, New York City and Austin, Texas. However, technology is booming in North Carolina, hiring thousands of people and helping many local families improve their financial health.

This growing industry has the potential to create more and more jobs and help local professionals improve their skills to meet the growing demand for professional work. Here’s how technology start-ups can be a positive force in the economic lives of the vast majority of Carolina residents.

1. Recruit and inspire local talent

In 2019 alone, North Carolina tech workers who earned $ 30.4 billion accounted for 11% of these revenues.

The local tech heavyweight Spoonflower has 13 years of experience in hiring local talent. They have grown far beyond the startup phase and recently announced the $ 225 million acquisition by Shutterfly. Through their many years of growth, they have learned how competitive the local employment market is.

Jessica Lesesky, Spoonflower’s Chief Revenue Officer, prioritizes hiring experience and, when posting roles, considers the individual who is trying to attract them to the other side and adjusts them to the skill set they hire. is needed.

But in addition to hiring local talent, Resessky believes that a key part of the puzzle is to educate students at all levels about work options and what they need to do to fulfill their role. Said that.

She said there is plenty of knowledge and opportunities here to partner with local colleges, high schools and colleges of technology. Prior to COVID-19, the company ran a field trip program to allow students to see production facilities and learn about various jobs within the company. The initiative is currently being pivoted online.

When young people can get in touch with businesses and what they’re doing, they’ll start falling in love with their city again, and I think it’s going to invest in what they want to stay here and give back. Masu, she added. I think there is a great opportunity to teach people about industry, trade and prepare for the next chapter.

2. Encourage professional development

In the 2021 report on the most economically suitable cities in the United States, Raleigh, North Carolina was the only city in the top five outside the Midwest or West. It’s not surprising that Raleigh, the research triangle and home of many tech startups, is in the top five, but surprisingly, the central financial hub Charlotte, NC is in the bottom half of the list. is. With the rise of innovation in the tech world, we need to focus on bridging the financial literacy gap and enable people to earn more money and better manage their finances.

One way to achieve this is through professional development. According to a Pew survey, 47% of employees say that additional training made a difference when it comes to promotion and salary increases at the current company.

Spoonflower allows employees to complete in-house internships with other business units to expand their learning at work. In addition, each employee receives a scholarship to continue to develop formal education through classes and additional designations. If you have another program or master’s degree, you have a budget to promote your education. He was very interested in himself and those who invested in their careers, said Reseski.

3. Connect the community

Sometimes creating a healthier community is at the heart of what tech companies do from time to time, and a bonus. For K4Connect, their main mission is to establish stronger connections between the elderly, friends, family and professional caregivers. This happens to be a great tool for combating the financial abuse of older people.

Economic abuse of the elderly costs Americans $ 2.6 billion to $ 36.5 billion annually. It is a very wide range and gets accurate figures about financial abuse of older people, whether because of the shame of older people, simply not knowing if abuse is occurring, or conscious. Part of the reason why it’s so difficult is the lack of reporting.

K4Connects’ suite of communication tools makes it easy for older caregivers to connect with their families and caregivers. Whenever you communicate more with your family and talk about what’s happening in their lives, you can be sure that no one is being used. Cindy Phillips, managing partner and chief of staff at K4Connect, said no one was preying on them in harmful ways.

This connection also helps residents become more aware of ongoing scams targeting the elderly. Our platform allows that information to be shared more quickly in the community. Whenever we hear about the scams that are hitting our community, we want to let you know.

Elderly people are often at risk of financial abuse when procuring home repair, grocery delivery, and ride-sharing services, so the company has also developed new features to consolidate services into one market. I am. You can mitigate financial risk by thoroughly examining the service and creating a solution that allows older people to enter financial information only once.

As we grew up, we were wondering how to protect people and give them peace of mind. Phillips said.

Many tech companies may have already developed tools to build an economically sound community without doing so. You don’t have to be a FinTech startup to help your finances. K4Connect proves that any consumer-touching company can play a role in the development of financial literacy.

4. Raise awareness

With so many new companies being launched aimed at helping consumers finance, it can be difficult to track them all or know who to trust. In North Carolina alone, there are several innovative companies such as Wallify, which tracks and manages online subscriptions, and Zogo, which is developing new ways to approach small loans.

Kris Kovacs, President and CEO of Constellation, a platform aimed at providing credit unions and community banks with access to FinTech innovation and vices, says anyone who wants to do something with your money. Very many and very skeptical of using online resources. The reverse is also true.

He said it could be the power of FinTech to partner with financial institutions. If my credit union or community bank brought the technology to me, Im would be much more likely to trust them and use the service. Some use institutions as trust brokers to introduce these services to consumers.

Creating connections between all the resources available to consumers, for example between credit unions and new apps, makes it easier to use innovations that make a noticeable difference in the way you manage your finances. The functionality of online banking is exactly the same as it was 20 years ago. That hasn’t changed, according to Kovacs.

Credit utilization contributes 30% of your credit score, so finding a way to help locals understand credit and its implications for the future is key to increasing the financial fitness of the community. .. I really think today’s young people are growing up in a completely different world. And I say I don’t trust this credit card debt as much as other people in the past. According to Kovacs, one of the key ways to help them is in setting financial goals.

Conclusion

Technology companies of all kinds play a role in developing the economic fitness of their communities. Some tech leaders are particularly focused on finance, but even if their interests seem irrelevant, innovate to train employees, hire locally, and participate more fully in the financial life of the community. You can help with.

And for those looking to take advantage of the tech boom to move to North Carolina, something about money that could change your life through the many tech companies that help consumers at every stage of their journey. You may learn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wraltechwire.com/2021/09/13/startups-financial-fitness-how-tech-firms-can-be-a-bigger-force-for-good/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

