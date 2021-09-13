



Dublin, September 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-“Towards the Next Generation of Asset Classes-Can NFTs Live Longer Than Hype as New Money in the Cryptographic Economy?” Report Added to ResearchAndMarkets.com Service I did.

This report highlights how start-ups and businesses are leveraging NFTs to change the way they recognize ownership of digital assets. It will also reveal how business leaders and key industries such as oil and gas, electronics, agriculture and chemicals will support NFT hype and increase NFT adoption in the future.

In the fast-growing digital world, it is often difficult to claim ownership and differentiate assets. For example, a copy of a file like JPG is the same as the original file. Therefore, there is an increasing need to duplicate important properties of physical assets, such as proof of ownership and uniqueness.

NFTs are evolving to fill this gap by leveraging blockchain characteristics such as history and rarity. They found a new way to sell creative digital work, which proved attractive to artists. Beyond art, various uses of NFTs have been found in several industries, including entertainment, fashion, finance, gaming, healthcare, insurance, music, real estate, and sports.

NFT overview and industry-wide key applications, industry use cases and key stakeholders, media noise, VC investment trends, actual innovation use cases and examples related to NFT implementation, patents Application trends, grants, and future potential for NFTs.

range

Technology Decoding: Provides an overview of technology, key features, market drivers, key applications, and a market map that includes potential use cases and popular players (startups and businesses).

Media Analysis: Emphasize technology presentations from a media perspective-key news and praise from social media promoting the technology. It also contains technical references from the company’s annual and other filings.

Investment Radar: Outlines venture capital financing trends, with popular deals, the most funded startups, notable investors and accelerators driving millions of people to grow technology.

Innovation Explorer: Spotlight startups and showcase innovative corporate innovations. It also mentions partnerships between startups and companies that are committed to future product development.

IP Landscaping: Provides an extensive analysis of trends in patent applications and grants, preferred countries, and key patent applicants for technology.

Road Ahead: Summarizes drivers and challenges, potential use cases for business leaders, potential applications with new perspectives, and technology prospects.

Reason to buy

The story continues

The publisher’s FutureTech series report aims to capture future technologies that could confuse tomorrow.

These technologies are constantly changing, adapting and advancing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives.

Awareness, knowledge and expertise in these topics can transform business models and strategic thinking by gaining a deeper understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patents, collaborations, acquisitions and investment decisions. Useful.

Main topics to cover:

1. Technology Decoding: Overview

2. Media analysis: news publishing trends, thought leadership, social media traction, corporate submissions

3. Investment Radar: VC investment trends, top countries in most transactions, top funded startups, most active investors and accelerators

4. Innovation Explorer: Leading Innovators: Featured Startups and Leading Companies

5 IP Landscaping: IP Filing Trends

6 Future Paths: Driving Factors and Challenges, New Concepts, Potential Use Cases for Business Leaders, Future Industry Applications, Prospects

Mentioned companies

0xcert

3D robe

4Artechnologies

Aavegotchi

Activision Blizzard

Adidas

Aimedis

AirBaltic

Argoland

Alphawallet

Americop Investments

Andreessen Horowitz

Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Animoka brand

Ant group

Aon plc

Arianny

ASICS

Generali insurance

Asynchronous art

Atari Corporation

Audi

Azure Capital Partners

Baidu

Bakery swap

Global ballet

Barrett Jackson

Bay City Capital

Bessemar Ventures Partner

Binance smart chain

Blocking game

Block Change Ventures

Boson protocol

Bravado

Breitling

Buchigo

Burberry

CarrierEQ Inc.

Casper Lab

Charged particles

Christie’s

Crussia

Coca Cola

Coinbase

Coin fund

antique

Currencyworks

Dapper Lab

Decentraland

DeLorean Motor Company

Dolphin entertainment

Doublejump.Tokyo

Eight Plus Ventures

Emerald asset management

engine

Equibest

EYGS LLP

Fantastec

Foil network

strong

Fortmatic

fox

Funfair Technologies

Funko

Galaxy Digital Ventures

Gameloft SE

Geer

General Mills

genius

GMO Internet Group

Gucci

Gumi Inc

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hasbro

Hermes Paris

HYPR Corp.

Ignition partner

Iconic

Invariant X

Re-Inc

Jacob & Co

Javelin Ventures Partner

Jiayin Group

Known origin

Koinearth

Costige

LABS group

Lalbarabo

Release

Take advantage of locks

Louis Vuitton

Market N

Marvel Entertainment

master Card

Mathwallet

Mattel

Mercari

MetaMask

Microsoft

Mint base

Mogul production

Monex Group

Myth game

nChain

Nebula Genomics

Netflix

Netmarble Corp

NFTfi

Nifty gateway

Nike

Nintendo

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

North Zone Ventures

nWay

High seas

Ozone network

P & G

PayPal

Pinata, Pizza Hut

Propy

Puma

Rage.Fan

lovely

Re-Inc

Renault

Richemont

RTFKT

S.Ng

sandbox

SBI Holdings

Securrency

Immersive shape

Shivom

Shutterstock

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Shino Global

Sky Mavis

Sky sports

Dream space

Sony music

Universal Music Group

Sorare

Sotheby’s

So-Young International Inc

Strong intellectual capital

Super rare

Super tree

Super world

Taito Corporation

Taoping

Tauriga Science

Tauta chrome

Tencent Games

Ten-X

Atlantic Records

Manufacturer

Threshold Venture

Top shot

TOPPS

TriumphX

Tron

Trust wallet

Turner sports

Can be unblocked

Under armor

Up shot

Verisart

Viacom

VideoCoin

visa

Vitalik Buterin

WalletConnect

Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros. Music Group

WazirX

Whale.me

Winklevoss Ip

Wise Key International Holdings

Wizard brand

World Wrestling Entertainment

XPOP

YAS Micro Insurance

Yam!brand

ZK International Group

Zora

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fe1xk9.

Contact: Contact: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] EST Call 1-917-300-0470 for business hours US / CAN Toll Free 1-800-526-8630 Call us Please call + for GMT business hours 353-1-416-8900

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/startups-corporates-leveraging-nfts-change-121300693.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos