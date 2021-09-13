Tech
How start-ups and businesses are leveraging NFTs to change the way they recognize ownership of digital assets
Dublin, September 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-"Towards the Next Generation of Asset Classes-Can NFTs Live Longer Than Hype as New Money in the Cryptographic Economy?" Report Added to ResearchAndMarkets.com Service
This report highlights how start-ups and businesses are leveraging NFTs to change the way they recognize ownership of digital assets. It will also reveal how business leaders and key industries such as oil and gas, electronics, agriculture and chemicals will support NFT hype and increase NFT adoption in the future.
In the fast-growing digital world, it is often difficult to claim ownership and differentiate assets. For example, a copy of a file like JPG is the same as the original file. Therefore, there is an increasing need to duplicate important properties of physical assets, such as proof of ownership and uniqueness.
NFTs are evolving to fill this gap by leveraging blockchain characteristics such as history and rarity. They found a new way to sell creative digital work, which proved attractive to artists. Beyond art, various uses of NFTs have been found in several industries, including entertainment, fashion, finance, gaming, healthcare, insurance, music, real estate, and sports.
NFT overview and industry-wide key applications, industry use cases and key stakeholders, media noise, VC investment trends, actual innovation use cases and examples related to NFT implementation, patents Application trends, grants, and future potential for NFTs.
Technology Decoding: Provides an overview of technology, key features, market drivers, key applications, and a market map that includes potential use cases and popular players (startups and businesses).
Media Analysis: Emphasize technology presentations from a media perspective-key news and praise from social media promoting the technology. It also contains technical references from the company’s annual and other filings.
Investment Radar: Outlines venture capital financing trends, with popular deals, the most funded startups, notable investors and accelerators driving millions of people to grow technology.
Innovation Explorer: Spotlight startups and showcase innovative corporate innovations. It also mentions partnerships between startups and companies that are committed to future product development.
IP Landscaping: Provides an extensive analysis of trends in patent applications and grants, preferred countries, and key patent applicants for technology.
Road Ahead: Summarizes drivers and challenges, potential use cases for business leaders, potential applications with new perspectives, and technology prospects.
The publisher’s FutureTech series report aims to capture future technologies that could confuse tomorrow.
These technologies are constantly changing, adapting and advancing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives.
Awareness, knowledge and expertise in these topics can transform business models and strategic thinking by gaining a deeper understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patents, collaborations, acquisitions and investment decisions. Useful.
1. Technology Decoding: Overview
2. Media analysis: news publishing trends, thought leadership, social media traction, corporate submissions
3. Investment Radar: VC investment trends, top countries in most transactions, top funded startups, most active investors and accelerators
4. Innovation Explorer: Leading Innovators: Featured Startups and Leading Companies
5 IP Landscaping: IP Filing Trends
6 Future Paths: Driving Factors and Challenges, New Concepts, Potential Use Cases for Business Leaders, Future Industry Applications, Prospects
For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fe1xk9.
