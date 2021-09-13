Microsoft and AWS win $ 50 million in deal after Google withdraws from Pentagon’s AI drone plan The Register





Simply put, Microsoft and AWS reportedly [PDF] After Google withdrew from the controversial Project Maven, it won a total of $ 50 million in subcontracting with the US Department of Defense and developed an algorithm that could recognize objects from military drone footage.

This is based on data from a public subcontractor trolled by Tech Inquiry, a non-profit organization investigating how Big Tech works quietly with the US government, first reported by Forbes.

Chocolate Factory executives stopped working with the Pentagon in 2018 to build AI software for the project after facing an internal rebellion from their employees. Many Google employees didn’t want to get involved in the war business. However, according to the Chocolate Factory, the algorithm is only for object classification and has nothing to do with autonomous weapons.

However, other major tech companies detail Microsoft and AWS, which won $ 30 million and $ 20 million in subcontract awards in 2019 and 2020 to process footage captured by military drones. According to him, there seems to be no problem working with the military. IBM is also reported to be playing a small role by winning a relatively small $ 1.9 million contract.

New Large Language Model Startup Founded by Former Google Employee Raises $ 40 Million

Canada-based Cohere says it has raised $ 40 million in a Series A round to build a large-scale language model API.

These systems are based on the Transformers architecture and specify some sentences or paragraphs to produce text output. This technology was first popularized by OpenAI in the GPT-2 model and then commercialized by the company via API when building larger and better GPT-3 neural networks.

However, competition is fierce and OpenAI will not be the gatekeeper of large-scale language model APIs for a long time.

“No one has access to these high-quality natural language models. All the big companies in FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google) have access to the $ 2.5 billion supercomputer. “Cohere co-founder Aidan Gomez told the Fast Company.

“What we want to do is reduce the cost of that supercomputer and give it access to all these organizations that would otherwise not be able to build products or features with this technology.”

The start-up is backed by celebrities such as Geoffrey Hinton, an early pioneer of the latest neural networks at Google and the University of Toronto, and Fei-Fei Li, a leader in computer vision at Stanford University.

Other similar startups hoping to take part of the OpenAI pie include the Israeli AI21 Lab, which recently announced that it has built a larger model with more parameters than the GPT-3. ..

U.S. launches new National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board

The US Department of Commerce says it has set up a panel of experts to work together to advise the government on all aspects of AI to help the country remain competitive.

In a statement, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, “AI is a great way to tackle the biggest problems of our time, strengthen technology competitiveness and drive growth in almost every sector of the economy. We will provide you with an opportunity. “

“But we must be thoughtful, creative and wise about how to meet the challenges of these new technologies, which promote fairness and racial justice. Includes, but is not limited to, ensuring that President Buydens’ comprehensive commitment to do so extends to our development and use. This committee is responsible for all issues raised by AI. Help the federal government do that by providing insights into. “

The National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board is headed by leaders in the fields of industry, academia, nonprofits, and federal laboratories as a whole. Consider a wide range of issues, including ethics and national security prejudices.

Roomba’s latest AI algorithm is trained with images of dog excrement to avoid disaster cleaning

Roomba, the latest model from the circular robot vacuum company, features new software designed to recognize and surround a pile of pet poops with a skirt.

According to CNN Business, a woman tells a horror story when she wakes up one morning and finds adopted dog droppings all over the floor. Her Roomba device was accidentally trampled into turmoil, and odors were spreading everywhere in an attempt to clean the house.

Currently, the company said it solved the problem with the latest j7 + model. The latest Roomba runs object recognition software trained with numerous pictures of dog poop (and electrical cables). When a robot encounters these obstacles, in theory, it needs to know to evacuate them.

The company’s CEO, Colin Angle, said that in order to collect a j7 + training dataset, Roomba would collect photos of dog poops, collect and create fake images, and “all the realities available for purchase on the internet.” The Play-Doh model, which he said he bought and molded a “Gag Poop”, paints brown.

The j7 + Roomba costs up to $ 850 (614) and does not include dogs.

