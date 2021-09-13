Onto Innovation welcomes Karen Rogge to board





Wilmington, Mass.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation”, “Onto”, or “Company”) today, September 13, 2021 Karen Rogge Announced that it has joined the board of directors. Of the director.

Karen Rogge is a seasoned financial and operational executive with a strategic mindset focused on transforming growth and optimizing operational performance. Rogge is the founder and president of RYN Group LLC, a management consulting business. She has served as a C-level executive at multiple technology companies, including Interim CFO position at Applied Micro Circuits, Senior Vice President and CFO at Extreme Networks, Corporate Finance at Seagate Technology, Vice President of Finance, and Chief Financial Officer. We have a solid track record. .. In addition, Rogge has played a variety of financial, general and interdisciplinary roles at Hewlett-Packard, including a $ 4 billion IT manager for the testing and measurement business.

She is currently leveraging her innovative experience as a thought leader and working closely with the CEO and board to focus on strategies for organic and inorganic growth. She recently joined Rambus Inc’s board of directors. Previously, he was a board member of Kemet Corporation, a global leader in the passive electronic components industry. Rogge was part of the team that oversaw Yageo’s $ 1.8 billion and 37% premium acquisition.

“In addition to Karen’s Board of Directors, we leverage her strong financial background and experience in organic and inorganic strategic growth initiatives. Her extensive technical experience across equipment and software is our board of directors. We look forward to bringing valuable skills and insights to the society. ” Christopher Seams, Chair of the Onto Innovations Board of Directors.

“Karen brings a unique blend of strategic thinking and leadership insights from a variety of leading technology companies. Her contribution to Ont Innovations’ board of directors in anticipation of our exciting future over the next decade. I’m looking forward to it, “says Mike. Plisinski, CEO of Ont Innovation.

Rogge said: First. “

Onto Innovation Inc.about

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanding portfolio of cutting-edge technologies. 3D measurement across chip functions, from nanometer-scale transistors to large-scale die interconnects. Macro defect inspection of wafers and packages. Metal interconnect composition; Factory analysis; Lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our wide range of products throughout the semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve the most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize the customer’s critical path by making it smarter, faster and more efficient.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports its customers with a global sales and service organization. For more information, please visit www.ontoinnovation.com.

Description of future prospects

This press release contains statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“Law”) regarding the momentum of Onto Innovations’ business and future prospects, including future growth. Customer benefits of Onto Innovations products and customer service. Onto Innovations has the ability to deliver products and services that meet your needs and expectations, and to enhance your market position and other aspects that are not purely historical data. Ont Innovation wants to take advantage of the “safe port” stipulated by law, and actual results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various factors beyond the control of Ont Innovation, such as risks and uncertainties. It warns that there is sex. Such factors include the length, severity, and potential business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our ability to leverage resources to improve our position in the core market. Not limited to these. Ability to survive difficult economic environments. Ability to open new market opportunities and target high-margin markets. Strengths / weaknesses in the back-end and / or front-end semiconductor market segment. Fluctuations in customer capital investment. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks facing Onto Innovation can be found in the Onto Innovations Form 10-K Report and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings for the year ended December 26, 2020. As forward-looking statements are based on Onto Innovations’ current expectations, we cannot guarantee relevant future results, levels of activity, performance or outcomes. Onto Innovation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Investor Public Relations: Michael Sheaffer, +1 [email protected]

Trade Press: Amy Shay, +1 [email protected]

