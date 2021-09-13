Apples iPhone 13 Event: What to Expect





Apples’ first fall event will take place on Tuesday, September 14th, at 1:00 pm EST / 10 am EST. This is just around the time the company usually announces the latest version of the iPhone. Similar to last year’s iPhone event, Tuesday’s announcement will be fully digital, with Apple’s trademark smooth, overproduced style during the pandemic.

Rumor has it that there is a series of announcements that may not be dramatic compared to the radical flat-edged design of the iPhone 12. Even though the iPhone 13 looks about the same, the Apple Watch and AirPods seem to have the potential to get serious attention.

Continue reading below for a summary of everything we expect at the event, including some long-term surprises that Apple may have in the store.

Photo courtesy of Vjeran Pavic / The Verge iPhone 13 with familiar design and new night camera tricks

Rumor has it that the iPhone 13 is very similar to the iPhone 12, but all or most models have smaller notches and may have a higher refresh rate. Bloomberg and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seem to agree that new iPhones will be received repeatedly if there are any beneficial changes.

They may include LTPO (Cold Polycrystalline Oxide) displays, such as those used by Apple to provide variable refresh rates on the Apple Watch. New phone hardware may include stronger magnets, a larger charging coil for MagSafe, an always-on display, and perhaps new colors and fewer storage options. Of course, the new A-series processor is also included on the card.

Cameras that are the stars of the Apples iPhone may also be upgraded with the iPhone 13. Improved ultra-wide camera performance, improved optical zoom for video recording, ProRes support, and video portrait modes are all rumored. Another possible addition is the astrophotography feature, which competes with similar features Google has provided in the past. An event announcement video featuring dramatic bread to the starry sky, tweeted by Greg Joswiack, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, may have added more fuel to that particular fire.

Photo courtesy of: Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7 with the same health features as a larger screen

While the iPhone 13 remains consistent, the redesign of the Apple Watch Series 7 can be more complicated. According to Bloomberg, the rounded body of Apple, which has been used since the introduction of smartwatches, is rumored to be replaced by a flatter display and edges. This change sounds like Apple has moved from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 12.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple may have introduced a completely separate, more rugged, extreme sports-friendly version of the Apple Watch. Since this sports version, rumors have merged around the iPhone 12-inspired Series 7. Well, we have to wait if it arrives this year.

According to a Bloomberg report, other improvements in the Mainline Series 7 include faster processors of 41mm and 45mm (from 40mm and 44mm), thanks to a larger display, a smaller bezel, or a combination of both. And may include a larger watch overall. It’s not clear if that will affect the compatibility of many watch bands that Apple has sold over the years, but I hope it doesn’t.

According to Bloombergs Mark Gurman, these hardware changes will enable new watch faces, but new health features may not be possible. Despite rumors of temperature and blood sugar tracking, Apple seems to leave those additions for future models. To complicate matters, Apple has reportedly resolved production delays for new watches, and some versions may arrive late or in small quantities.

Photo courtesy of Chris Welch / The Verge 3rd Generation AirPods and AirPods Pro-Inspired Appearance

The entry-level 3rd generation AirPods are also rumored to be ready for a makeover. The early 2020 term refers to the design of the earphones without the replaceable rubber tip, inspired by the AirPods Pro.

Further confirmation in 2021 suggests the same. According to Pine Leaks, you can expect a squatter wireless charging case with a short stem, round earpieces, and a 20% larger battery. In general, new AirPods can eventually look like headphones with broken wires.

Photo courtesy of: Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey released. Some material is missing.

Apple plans to announce the release dates for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey, but has confirmed that some features will be delayed or available in beta.

The iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 will eventually bring the proper and mobile widgets to the iPad for the first time, with other improvements that may come along with the iPhone 13 in late September. Notable upgrades include approved notifications and focus mode to create a specific app list. Settings such as work and personal time, a dramatic redesign of Safari (which is now a bit more familiar), new FaceTime layout and audio improvements, potential controversy in the future with digital IDs, And yet another tweak of multitasking.

watchOS 8 is also expected in the fall with a more modest upgrade. watchOS 8 brings a new watch face (including nice photos), a new exercise type (Pilates shine), and a mindfulness app to your Apple Watch, in addition to focus mode and new digital key and ID support.

macOS Monterey may be available in the second half of the fall (perhaps in line with the launch of new Mac computers). The new desktop OS continues to incorporate Apple’s mobile OS features such as Shortcuts, AirPlay support, and useful FaceTime and Messages changes. The most exciting new Monterey feature, Universal Controls, allows you to seamlessly control your iPad using a mouse and keyboard already connected to your Mac. This includes a simple drag and drop of files from iPad to Mac.

Unfortunately, Universal Control may not exist at the time of release. This feature isn’t yet in beta, Apple has already announced a delay in SharePlay, and both companies are adopting the group watch plugin and Discord screen sharing that were all the rage early in the pandemic. Fortunately, other features that were previously limited to Apple M1-based devices, such as LiveText, have been introduced on older Intel machines. You win some, and you think you lose some.

Photo courtesy of: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge May wait longer for new iPad Minis, iPads, and Macs with all stripes

There seems to be an update for the entry-level iPad and the long-ignored iPad Mini. When is the problem? Instead of hanging with a new iPhone and Apple Watch, Apple can book a device for an event in late October.

The new iPad Mini can embrace a flat-edged design that wipes out Apple’s entire product line with improvements to the regular processor, a large 8.5-9 inch screen, no home button, and a direct built-in Touch ID sensor. Expected. Power switch. According to 9to5Mac, the changes to the entry-level iPad are expected to be a thinner bezel and body, including the A13 Bionic chip.

Whether it’s the new Macbook Pro or the Macbook Air, the chances of a new Mac are even lower. Apple will probably want to schedule another time to announce that it is planning for the next version of the M-series chips and the new designs that may come with it.

This is a lot of potential announcements that don’t take into account long-term Apple project bullying, like companies that continue to explore AR and VR. Stay tuned for The Verge to hear about it all.

