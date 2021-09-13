The frontier of the next technology industry?





Many of the notable innovations, such as satellite communications, Global Positioning System, digital photosensors, and OpenStack cloud computing, are deeply rooted in space research. Today, in an era where even high-tech business leaders and tourists are traveling into space, companies of all types and sizes aim to establish their final frontier presence.

Telecommunications, artificial intelligence, high performance computing, materials science, additive manufacturing … all have roots in the space ecosystem and are the CEO of the Space Foundation, a non-profit organization that defends the global space industry. One Tom Zeriver said. He predicts that the basic heritage of each of these and other regions in space exploration will not only shape our ongoing pursuit of space, but will also constantly transform life on this planet. doing.

The entire space economy grew 4.4% last year to nearly $ 450 billion, with commercial activity accounting for more than half of the growth, reports Steve Del Busso, leader of the national security group at management consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. .. He adds that it is clear that space will be an area of ​​ongoing interest, spending and opportunity.

There is no empty limit

Business-focused space innovation includes the development and installation of different types of space infrastructure, including commercial space stations, satellite deployment and services, and different types of communications services.In connection with that, the return to the moon has begun [a market for] Erik Kulu, Senior Space Systems Engineer at Kepler Communications, says you will need a commercial lunar lander, a rover, in-situ resource utilization, and everything else that grows on the moon. Kepler, a Canadian company, is deploying Global Data Service, a low earth orbit (LEO) microsatellite system designed to move data efficiently and cost-effectively between different points on Earth.

Tom Zeliver, Space Foundation

Another emerging market is space manufacturing. Extraterrestrial manufacturing, which is still in its infancy, aims to take advantage of the microgravity and complete vacuum of the universe to support a variety of manufacturing processes much easier and more efficiently than ground facilities. Products manufactured in space are intended for both space-oriented applications as well as earth-based products such as pharmaceuticals and chip development.

Whether manufacturing products in space or on Earth, the main challenge facing all industry players is to understand how well the finished system works in harsh space environments. That is.

Building small satellites and satellite components is not difficult. Booz Allen Hamilton’s leader in national space operations, Josh Perius, says it’s about ensuring that they operate in space. Companies that want to build systems and components of space systems need to know how to operate in that environment, as well as companies that build systems and components that operate under the harsh conditions of our oceans.

Supporting production and exploration projects beyond Earth’s orbit requires the development of innovative new communications technologies. For example, retrieving high-quality video from Mars or landing in real time requires breakthroughs in deep space communications and telecom advances, including the new “Space Internet,” says Chris Mattmann. .. , Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).There is a real limit today [radio frequency communications] Being a deep space, making a big bet on space optical communications and infrastructure is a good bet.

Return to earth

Perius believes that advances in space technology are destined to improve life on Earth in the coming years. Global remote sensing capabilities are essential to tracking climate change and understanding where resources should be directed to mitigate its impact, he says.

Chris Mattmann, NASA JPL

Space communications innovation, on the other hand, promises virtually ubiquitous Internet access and data transfer capabilities, even in the most remote areas of the world. Beyond Kepler’s LEO Internet Satellite Venture, there is the entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Starlink system. This promises to bring affordable Internet access to almost everywhere on the planet. The project is currently in beta and about half of the planned LEO satellites are in orbit. Yet another global satellite-based Internet access project, OneWeb, plans to launch in 2022.

Perius predicts that breakthroughs in space-enabled communications are likely to pose significant challenges to the terrestrial communications market in the coming years. He predicts the turmoil in the traditional telecommunications market when the LEO constellation is fully functional. He says classic terrestrial mobile and cable companies will have to adjust to keep growing.

Shortage of human resources

Sheri Brunswick, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Leader of the Space Foundation’s Innovation and Education Center, believes that the biggest challenges facing space-oriented businesses are human, not technical. .. Finding the talent with the necessary skills … is the biggest challenge, she says. Not only do we need workers with STEM skills, but we also need creative and practical problem solvers who can adapt the technology to real-world operations and operators.

There are many new entrants in the space market, but like any other market, there are winners and losers. Some new players won’t survive long, and will need to be differentiated for long-term success, says Del Busso. The market will eventually be the right size, [enterprises] Those who can show their own differentiation can not only survive but also prosper.

Relevant content:

CapellaSpace works with AWS to handle satellite downlinks

Rubin Observatory will be open source to capture galaxy data

Whether AI can save the world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.informationweek.com/executive-insights-and-innovation/space-the-next-tech-industry-frontier- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos