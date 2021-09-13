“Ghost” fix to break Rainbow Six Siege has been deployed





This article was updated at 8 pm on Sunday to reflect the arrest of the ghost.

Part of this weekend, many Rainbow Six Siege players were unable to access ranked, unranked, and other game modes due to issues related to lobbying and player account levels.

“We’re not having a good weekend,” Siege’s creative director Leroy Asanasov tweeted on Sunday.

The problem is that Siege seems to think everyone is joining the new account and couldn’t join most playlists. That low-level “ghost” teammate didn’t really exist, so no one kicked off the team to fix it.

Two PC Gamer Siege players experienced the bug first hand. Morgan takes the screenshot above to show a Level 205 account informed that an empty team does not meet the Level 50 requirements for the ranked game. spooky. (And frustrating.)

The bug started small on Saturday, but has spread since then, according to reports from players on social media. This weekend was a free weekend for Siege, who has just begun a new season.

-Yes, we know-Yes The team has been investigating the issue for hours now-Yes, we haven’t had a good weekend ==> Stay tuned for more information on the official channel and yes We apologize for this 🙏😢 September 12, 2021

Some players reported hearing a sound effect indicating that the player had joined the lobby. The “ghost” that is causing the problem. Siege’s official Discord bot also attributed this bug to ghost players, but wasn’t mentioned in Ubisoft’s official forum posts or tweets about this issue.

Around 4 pm on Sunday, Rainbow Six Siege’s official Twitter account addresses two separate issues for developers: “affecting PC matchmaking” and “affecting Xbox’s online infrastructure.” I said there is. The Xbox issue was first resolved, and a few hours later, the account reported that an update had been deployed to fix the PC version.

Update: We are pleased to inform you that the issues affecting matchmaking on your PC have been successfully resolved. As reported, a new issue has arisen where console players are unable to join the squad. We will deal with this and things should be back to normal. September 13, 2021

“We will continue to closely monitor game performance to ensure that these fixes are made,” says Ubisoft. “Next week, we plan to implement stronger long-term measures to prevent this from happening again.”

I’m not sure exactly what Ubisoft is working on prevention. bug? Exploit? A common server problem? Some players claim that hackers are behind it all, but the rumors haven’t been substantiated and Ubisoft doesn’t admit it. I’ll look for more details about it, but for now, the good news is that Siege is back to normal.

