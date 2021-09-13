Research-backed consumer services have the potential to solve two of the biggest problems with Big Tech





Co-founder and CEO of Edison Software. A company that makes consumer email and data-driven research more private and intelligent with AI.

Getty

Technology business models are negatively impacting consumer privacy and antitrust laws.

Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order to address concerns about anti-competitive behavior in various industries. Big Tech is among those listed, and the order tells the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) the use of a large platform for monitoring and user data collection, and unfairness that could harm small businesses. He called for the establishment of rules regarding the prohibition of competitive methods.

Orders arrived after increased scrutiny of Big Tech practices, which are believed to be detrimental to consumer privacy and antitrust laws, on both topics that have recently reached an enthusiastic pitch. More awareness of these themes has sparked a thoughtful debate among industry stakeholders on how to better protect consumers.

Why it’s important to protect consumer privacy with Big Tech

Leading technology companies such as Google and Facebook have business models that rely on the consumption of consumer user data to enhance their ad-based business models. Both businesses offer consumer products and services for free, and make money primarily by advertising other businesses.

By collecting, storing and mining your own digital behavior clicks, likes, dislikes, friends, purchases and comments, Big Tech can use that information to influence and potentially change your behavior. increase. Knowing your name, interests, and behavior provides a clear picture of your personal identity, and companies determine your exact preferences to specifically target you in their products and decisions. Help.

Some may understand the convenience of running relevant ads, but there are concerns about the shortcomings of this unchecked power. For example, Google’s search results have been scrutinized to see if they could influence consumer opinion, and recently some employees have misused consumer data for personal use. The company got a lot of attention when it became clear that it was. Facebook was also directly linked to Myanmar’s real-world harm when people used the platform to incite violence, disinformation, and promote hate speech.

In addition, in the context of anti-competitive behavior, he argues that unlimited access to consumer data is in favor of Big Tech, unfair and advantageous over smaller competitors who lack the same level of insight. Some people do.

How Big Tech’s Anti-Competitive Behavior Hurts Consumers

FTC’s efforts to refurbish and sharpen teeth to regulate Big Tech are gaining more and more attention this year. Technology innovation is difficult for newcomers because access to capital is restricted in spaces where companies directly compete with products built by big tech companies. For example, a new business that wants to create a product that competes with Pinterest needs the capital to carry out that idea. However, most venture capitalists turn down you because large competitors already exist and make your business infeasible. If you can’t even enter a market that’s already dominated by big tech companies, innovation in that area is threatened.

The newly appointed FTC chair, Lina Khan, previously published an academic article explaining the problems posed by just a handful of tech companies that are mediating the growing share of online commerce and consumer communications. .. Big tech companies are the gateway to access to the entire market, such as the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, so competing products are viable, competing with other players in the industry, and risking failure. To do so, it relies on its presence in the store. The hotel industry experienced this when a third-party travel booking website took over consumer travel planning. The restaurant industry is also experiencing this as third-party food delivery services become the dominant priority platform among consumers.

By building access to these markets, companies such as Apple, Google, and Amazon act as gatekeepers of billions of dollars in economic activity and as competitors to the companies that use them. However, both the operation of the platform and the marketing of its own products and services on it create conflicts of interest, which major tech companies use to further strengthen their advantage, thwart competition and curb innovation. can do. Without oversight, there is no way to prevent one company from abusing potential incentives than another.

Ultimately, it is consumers who suffer from the lack of choice in the market, the potential loss of innovation in the industry, and the potential for price plunges from dominant companies after the death of competing products.

Research-backed companies offer an alternative path to privacy and viability

To compete in the era of free products, consumers have come to expect and survive as a competition with Big Tech. Companies have new alternative business models in the form of anonymized, aggregated research.

Most Americans participate in lifelong, aggregated surveys in the form of the US Census, which is the official count of the population reporting different trends. Companies like Nielsen and 23andMe in the biotechnology industry are examples of companies that sell anonymized and aggregated research while protecting consumer privacy. Due to the nature of this model, it does not need to influence decisions to facilitate clicks or change behavior. User data don’t need to continue to grow, as ads may make small cohorts or panel users may represent more consumer groups.

Consumer services that democratize big data can effectively protect consumer privacy and ensure healthy competition with Big Tech. Anonymization and aggregated research are just one example of an alternative business model that start-ups can consider, but other solutions have not yet been considered.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/09/13/research-backed-consumer-services-could-solve-our-two-biggest-problems-with-big-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos