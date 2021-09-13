



Compared to Alexa, the Google Assistant is pretty limited when it comes to triggering routines, but it just introduces a new one: the ability to run routines when the alarm goes off.

Alexa users were able to trigger a routine by closing an alarm on one of their Echo devices, but the Google Assistant has learned the trick in the last few weeks.

The new trigger is a great way to start your morning routine, such as turning on lights, getting weather forecasts, listening to schedules, playing lively music playlists for the beginning of the day, and more. is.

You can also configure the Google Assistant to run such routines only at certain times of the day. That way, every time you close the alarm on your Nest smart speaker or one of your displays, your morning routine won’t be triggered.

You can specify the time frame during which the alarm release routine will be active.

There’s one useful Alexa setting that the Google Assistant doesn’t have. It is an option to suppress the routine triggered by the alarm for a specified period of time immediately after the alarm is triggered.

This means that if you close the alarm, for example, another household member closes the alarm a few minutes later, the Google Assistant will run the routine again unless the trigger occurs outside the set time frame (as just described). To do.

How to clear the alarm and trigger the Google Assistant routine Open the Google Home app and[ルーチン]Tap the button and then in the lower right corner of the screen[+]Tap the button.[スターターの追加]After tapping the button[アラームの解除]Tap. Tap the assistant-enabled speaker / display button and select the Nest device that will trigger the routine when you clear the alarm. You can select only one, some, or all. If you select the check box,[完了]Tap the button. Want to be alerted by phone when this routine is executed? In that case, tap the toggle next to the alarm bell icon. To set the time frame for the routine to be active[これらの時間の間のみ]After tapping the button, set the start time and end time. Unfortunately, you can’t specify the day of the week, so the window is applied daily.blue[スターターの追加]Tap the button and then (on the next screen)[音声スターターの追加]Tap. Why do I need to speak out for this routine? Because (for some reason) you need one Google Home app for every routine. Enter any phrase (Hey there!) And[スターターの追加]Tap the button again. The phrase you type doesn’t really matter, as you don’t really need a voice starter to start the routine.[新しいルーチン]When you return to the screen[アクションの追加]Tap to select what happens when you clear the alarm. For example, you can get weather forecasts, listen to news headlines, turn on smart lights, adjust thermostats, and play music. You can also enter custom Google Assistant commands if the other options aren’t appropriate. Also, keep in mind that you can add a series of actions, not just one. After selecting a routine action,[保存]Tap. Now you are ready.

Note that the new Google Assistant routine will only be triggered when you clear the alarm. Just like a similar Alexa routine, snoozing an alarm doesn’t count.

