2021 Top HR Tech Products





The 13 winners of this year’s Top HR Product Competition highlight the direction of HR technology.

During yet another difficult year, 2021 was a period of remarkable innovation for HR technology companies.

This is a big point from the Top HR Products of the Year competition at the HR Technology Conference and Human Resource Executives.

As we entered the process, we expected fewer submissions due to the pandemic and fewer truly innovative new technologies, says Steve Boese, Co-Chair of the Competition and Chair of the HR Tech Conference Program. But it wasn’t. Overall, the quality of the technology solution was outstanding, with more submissions in 2021 than in 2020.

After receiving about 110 submissions reviewed by the jury, trimming the list, it actually worked during the demo and awarded 13 products in honor of the 2021 Top HR products.

There are three things I learned from the judging process:

Despite the devastating impact of COVID-19 on workplaces everywhere, including those creating these solutions, the pace of HR innovation remains fast and the quality of work is high. It remains.

In principle, HR technology solution providers continue to focus on their customers, build new solutions and enhance existing ones, despite the apparently difficult times for all organizations. I focused on it. This was very impressive. In conversations with many HR tech leaders, they found that they were able to manage the turmoil and quickly pivot to remote work very efficiently and successfully.

Industry leaders will be in the spotlight in 2020, this year in a timely manner to address the myriad COVID-related issues of HR leaders, as well as those surrounding the organization’s overall diversity, equity and inclusive efforts. It has brought about the coveted solution. We are doing our best to solve important issues, especially around DEI, and there are concerns about talent in the topic of big resignation and employee experience.

We also note that almost all of the largest and most experienced HR technology providers have unveiled new and interesting innovations this year, Boese said. It’s worth noting that we’ve seen new innovations in HR technology driven by the startup community for quite some time. This year was a year in which these large organizations benefited from sufficient depth and resources to maintain development schedules and roadmaps.

The top HR products of the year in 2021 are:

Core HR

Paychex: Paychex pre-check

Paycom: Betty

of

ADP: DataCloud diversity, fairness and comprehensiveness

Jewels: Insights in Diversity Adoption

Working days: VIBE index

Employee experience

SAP: HR work zone

ServiceNow: Manage employee travel

UKG: Professional coaching and development

Recruitment

Paradox AI: Experience Assistant

HireVue: Builder

iCIMS: Video Studio

Jobvite: Zero Click Intelligent Sourcing

Talent management

Survale: Talent Feedback Platform

About the tournament

Top HR Products of the Year, jointly managed by Human Resource Executive experts and the HR Technology Conference Program Chair, spotlights the most innovative new solutions on the market to help business leaders meet their ever-evolving HR needs. The purpose is to guess. Of their organization.

To qualify, the tool must be developed within last year and generally available this fall. The submission was judged on four factors.

Pay particular attention to how the tool breaks new ground, how much value it adds to HR functionality, how intuitive it is to the user, and whether the tool provides what it promises. While paying for their innovation in the HR technology field.

As always, we encourage readers to perform their own due diligence before making an investment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://hrexecutive.com/hr-tech-and-hre-announce-the-2021-top-hr-products/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

