Google’s “push” feature is the answer to Apple’s app handoff

Google has been working for many years to improve the integration of Android phones and Chromebooks using features such as Phone Hub, but the new push feature provides a good alternative to the Apple Handoff feature for Mac and iPhone. Seems to be approaching to do.

After being featured in the first Android 12 preview in February, as part of the APK Insight series, 9to5Google is a recent update that sheds some new light on promising upcoming features for Google phones and laptops. I found.

According to 9to5Google, Push will appear as a new button on Android 12 that will allow you to use the phone app directly. [a Chromebook] When you’re at home, you can easily switch devices without wasting time finding where you left off.

On Chrome OS devices, handoffs from Android smartphones are handled by a new feature codenamed Eche that supports mirroring apps from Android smartphones. Unfortunately, the inclusion of the string (com.google.pixel.exo) suggests that the new push feature may be exclusive to Google’s first-party Pixel smartphones, at least initially. ..

9to5Google has now discovered that there are two ways to push apps from your smartphone to your Chromebook. On Android 12[最近]You have to open the menu and manually press the push button or click on one of the mirrored notifications that pops up in Chrome OS and touch the phone at all.

However, instead of running the new app natively on the Chromebook, the push mechanism seems to be streaming the video feed from the smartphone to the Chromebook. This seems a bit strange considering that most Chromebooks already have the ability to run Android apps natively. On Chrome OS.

That said, if Google wants to save the current state of the app to the phone in order to send that data to the Chromebook and reopen it, 9to5Google may require developers to make major changes to the way the app is coded. It says it’s possible, which can make it much more difficult to implement features in millions of different Android apps.

Currently, it’s unclear when Google’s new push feature for Android phones and Chromebooks will be officially available. However, as Google is rumored to be preparing a big product showcase for the Pixel 6 and other Google devices this fall (probably in October if the previous event showed any signs). It is likely to be released before the push ends. Year.

