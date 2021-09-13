Brazil’s Suzano is partnering with SOSA and CNI to enhance industrial IoT capabilities





SOSA, an open innovation company, will run a four-month program for Suzano to identify growth opportunities and incorporate advanced technology into its industrial IoT.

SOSA, a global open innovation company, announces a partnership with the Brazilian National Federation of Industries (CNI) with Susano, the world’s leading eucalyptus pulp producer and global benchmark for bio-based products developed from eucalyptus. Did. In this program, Suzano will partner with SOSA and CNI to enhance industrial IoT and enhance corporate innovation, a concept that connects innovation and sustainability.

Suzano has doubled its commitment to industrial IoT as it works to create more means for optimization and sustainability along the enterprise’s production chain. Suzano identifies new opportunities to improve data streams, streamline resources, reduce waste, and ensure environmental impact from eucalyptus seedlings to final products by improving industrial IoT. increase. In doing so, Suzano will at the same time help Brazil play a world-leading role in the environment and bioeconomy.

SOSA will work with CNI to run a four-month corporate open innovation program for Suzano. Suzanos’ cross-functional business unit is immersed in open innovation activities and is exposed to cutting-edge technology in industries around the world.

Through this program, SOSA addresses predefined business challenges and reveals further ways Suzanos can optimize manufacturing processes through smart sensors.

The Corporate Innovation Program consists of:

A proactive and curated technology scouting and validation process in line with defined use cases.

Identify skilled technology and team members who can drive technology adoption to solve Suzanos challenges and offer market-ready solutions.

Pilot, implementation, investment planning and execution.

High-tech companies selected to work with Suzano will be given the opportunity to conduct proof-of-concept solutions on an industrial scale, further supporting Suzano’s efforts to continue industry benchmarks for innovation and sustainability.

Our open innovation journey is to establish successful partnerships with key agents in the innovation ecosystem to create and share value with both our partners and society, based on the development of sustainable solutions. Is becoming more and more possible. Fernando Bertolucci, Chief Technology Officer of Suzano, uses SOSA’s expertise to improve processes, increase productivity, accelerate digital transformation and contribute to the bioeconomy, leading to Industry 4.0’s leading role. I want to move forward.

SOSA CEO Uzi Scheffer works with Suzano to enable disruptive and sustainable technology with global industry leaders who are already part of the lives of more than 2 billion people through their products. It provides a unique opportunity.

The CNI + SOSA partnership will step up efforts to promote open innovation as a competitive strategy, providing a faster and more effective way to insert companies of all sizes and sectors into the global value chain. We are confident that Suzano will achieve the right results through a collaborative process of open innovation. Gianna Sagazio, Head of Innovation at CNI, is honored to be able to support Suzano on this journey.

About SOSA

SOSA is a global open innovation company. SOSA builds stronger relationships within the technology ecosystem with a practical cross-vertical open innovation program. By identifying advanced technology solutions and innovative models, SOSA works with businesses and government agencies to implement solutions that lead to business growth and successful digital transformation. The SOSA Innovation Centers in Tel Aviv, New York and London support open innovation programs and serve as a meeting place for governments, businesses and technology entrepreneurs. A place for innovation leaders to attend demo days and roundtables and meet their next business opportunity. SOSA’s clients include multinationals such as HP, SwissRe, Schneider Electric, RBC, Rafael and Tokio Marine, as well as government agencies such as the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Basque Government, CNI and Canadian Technology Accelerator. For more information, please visit https://www.sosa.co/.

About CNI

The National Confederation of Industry (CNI) is the leading organization of Brazilian industry. As the supreme body of the employers’ union’s industrial system, since its establishment in 1938, it has defended the interests of domestic industry, government administration, legislation, judiciary, and Brazil and abroad. CNI represents 27 industry federations and 1,250 employers’ unions and has approximately 700,000 members. It directly manages Industrial Social Welfare (SESI), National Industrial Vocational Training Institute (SENAI), and Uvaldrodi Institute (IEL). These agencies form an industrial system with the CNI, bringing together state industry federations and employers’ unions. For more information, please visit http://www.portaldaindustria.com.br/cni/en/.

About Suzano

Suzano is a global reference for developing sustainable and innovative solutions from renewable resources, guided by the goal of renewing tree-inspired lives. One of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp and one of the largest paper companies in Latin America, Veracel, a joint venture with 11 factories across Brazil, contributes to the lives of more than 2 billion people. With a history of more than 97 years, the company has an annual market capacity of 10.9 million tonnes of pulp and 1.4 million tonnes of paper and exports to more than 100 countries. Its operations are based on innovation (innovation that helps sustainability) and the highest levels of social, environmental and corporate governance practices, and its shares are traded on the Brazilian and US stock exchanges. For more information, please visit www.suzano.com.br/en/.

