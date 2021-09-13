Epic Games sues last week’s ruling in antitrust battle with Apple – TechCrunch





Fortnite maker Epic Games has sued last week’s court battle with Apple. A federal judge said Apple was no longer allowed to block developers from adding links to alternative payment mechanisms, but did not call Apple an monopoly. In the latter case, Epic Games is about alternatives to serving the iOS user base, perhaps through third-party app stores and sideloading features built into Apple’s mobile operating system, similar to Google’s Android OS. I could have discussed it.

Apple immediately declared victory in the court battle as it agreed that it was “not in breach of antitrust law” and considered Apple’s success in the app and game ecosystem “not illegal.” bottom. Meanwhile, Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney said the ruling wasn’t a win for developers or consumers. On Twitter, he hinted that the company might appeal to the decision when he said, “We will fight.”

In a court filing published Sunday (see below), Epic Games will appeal to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ final judgment in the U.S. District Court and “all orders leading to or making that judgment.” Attention was expressed to.

As part of the judge’s decision, Epic Games was ordered to pay Apple 30% of the $ 12 million it earned when it introduced an alternative payment system to Fortnite on iOS, but it’s legal with Apple. I was in breach of the contract.

The Court of Appeals revisits Judge Gonzales Rogers how Epic Games defined the market in which Apple claimed to be acting as a monopoly. Contrary to the wishes of both parties, Gonzales Rogers defined it specifically as the “digital mobile game trading” market. The appeal may or may not see the court change its opinion in favor of Epic Games, but the new ruling will have to deal with developers who want Apple to turn their customers to others. A payment mechanism that can help clarify the ambiguous words used in injunctions to explain.

So far, the hope that has come to the developer community is that Apple simply extends the exceptions in the “reader apps” category to all non-reader apps (apps that provide access to purchased content). Apple recently settled with a Japanese regulatory agency to agree that a reader app could direct users to their website so they could sign up for and manage their account. Apple said the change will be global.

In a briefing with a reporter, Apple said the details of the injunction issued in the Epic Games ruling, however, still need to be resolved. Given the up-to-dateness of the decision, the company has not yet contacted the developers on how this change will have a direct impact on the developers and has not updated the App Store guidelines in the new language.

Epic Games asked for comment and said there was no further statement on the decision to appeal at this time.

