CDC: Utahns must wear masks in all but one county based on COVID-19 infection rate





(ABC4) – Almost all states in the United States report high or substantial community infections with COVID-19, with the exception of several counties in Nebraska and California, according to data trackers from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. increase. This includes all but one county in Utah.

Just before Workers’ Day, all 29 counties in Utah reported high levels of COVID-19 community infections.

The CDC relies on the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days to be considered a county with a high community infection rate. The number must be 100 or higher to fall into the high transmission category. The CDC also confirms the percentage of positive tests for 7 days. At a rate of 10% or higher, the county falls into the high transmission category.

In midsummer, the CDC advised to wear a mask indoors if you live in areas with high or high levels of COVID-19 infection, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Monday, September 13, CDC data trackers reported that most US counties (3,023) reported high community infections. Another 95 have seen significant COVID-19 infections. Nebraska remains the bluest, as it has been in the past few weeks. Blue indicates less infection to the community. About half of Nebraska’s counties belong to that category. Based on the latest data, nearly 10 counties in California also belong to the low transmittance category.

In Utah, all but one county belongs to the high transmittance category. Rich County is in the medium category and is yellow on the CDC map. In late August, Rich County and Morgan County belonged to the medium and substantive categories, respectively.

Based on the latest CDC guidance, this means that everyone must wear a mask when indoors in all but one county, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. ..

On Friday, September 10, just days after the Labor Day weekend, Utah reported more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases. From September 5th to September 10th, the Utah Department of Health reported 7,522 new COVID-19 cases.

