Google One Quietly Announces New 5TB Storage Plan: Report





Google One is reported to have added a new storage plan that bridges the gap between storage options already available. The new 5TB storage plan sits between the current 2TB storage plan and the 10TB storage plan. The former is priced at $ 9.99 per month (Rs. 650 per month in India) and the latter is priced at $ 49.99 per month (about Rs .3,682). The new plan was introduced after Google Photos stopped offering unlimited storage earlier this year. Google currently offers up to 15 GB of free storage, distributed across Gmail, Drive, Photos, Documents, Spreadsheets and other products.

The new 5TB storage plan reported by 9to5Google has been quietly introduced for Google One users. The new 5TB storage plan is available for $ 24.99 per month (approximately Rs. 1,840). Alternatively, users can purchase a storage plan for $ 249.99 a year with an effective discount of 17%. As mentioned earlier, the new plan is reportedly introduced to bridge the gap between Google’s 2TB and 10TB storage plans.

Google One’s 5TB Storage Plan aims to bridge the gap between 2TB and 10TB storage plans Photo Provider: 9to5Google

The new 5TB plan reportedly has the same benefits as Google One’s 2TB storage plan. According to screenshots shared in the publication, these include access to Google experts, options to add family members, additional member benefits, a 10% return on purchases from the Google store, and a VPN for Android smartphones. included. It’s unclear when the option was added, but it seems that a fairly new plan is being offered. It is also unclear which regions will receive the new storage plan.

Users wishing to upgrade to the new 5TB storage plan can visit the Google One Storage web page for more information.

Indian users can now choose to choose the free 15GB storage option or upgrade to a paid plan. The paid plan includes a basic 100GB storage plan available for Rs. 130 rupees per month. 1,300 a year. Then there is the standard 200GB storage plan available for Rs. 210 or rupees per month. 2,100 a year. Finally, there is a premium 2TB storage plan for sale on Rs. 650 or rupees per month. 6,500 per month. All three plans come with access to Google Experts, the option to add a family member, and additional member benefits.

