



Francescade Quesada Covey, a partner at The Venture City and a former White House aide, has joined the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s team as a Tech Innovation Advisor to help build a more resilient and comprehensive technology ecosystem in the region. increase.

The new role is 12 from John S. and the James L. Knight Foundation as part of an effort to accelerate innovation in Miami, a rapidly evolving international technology hub that attracts world-class businesses and talent. Created following a $ 10,000 investment.

Daniella Levine Cava – Image Source: LinkedIn

No one can imagine a better person to step into this new role than Francesca de Quesada Coby, a native Miamian with extensive experience in building public-private partnerships. We look forward to working closely with her and the leaders of the entire tech community to move forward together, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a media announcement.

Prior to TheVentureCity, de Quesada Covey was Deputy Counselor for Strategic Engagement under the Obama administration from 2011 to 2013, working at Facebook and leading a partnership team focused on underserved users. Was expanded.

A veteran business development technology executive and investor with over 15 years of experience, he has built influential public-private partnerships and advised technology companies, elected officials and government agencies.

His current role at TheVentureCity is to be part of an operator-led investor group that seeks to extend the start-up team by investing in early-stage companies and providing strategic growth insights and capital.

De Quesada Covey holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and French from Columbia University and a master’s degree in finance and strategy from Sciences Po in Paris.

Miami-Dade County is a fast-growing technology hub built through dynamic partnerships between local governments, the private sector and universities, bringing product building and scaling experience focused on underserved communities. , Diverse founders.

Raul Moas – Image Source: LinkedIn

Raul Moas, director of the Knight Foundations Miami program, said he was excited to support deQuesadaCovey’s role as a Tech Innovation Advisor in Miami-Dade County.

Her important work in this role will further accelerate the growth of Greater Miami’s technology sector, increase access to opportunities and put Miami people at the center of the future community, he added.

Three other Miami-based organizations working to empower local technicians have also been invested by the Foundation along with Miami-Dade County. That is, Haitian technicians ($ 150,000), a group of local leaders ($ 140,000), and a shrimp association ($ 100,000).

The Knight Foundation states that it supports American democracy by fostering an informed, enthusiastic and impartial community. We invest in a variety of disciplines, including research in the fields of journalism, arts, culture, media and democracy.

Since 2012, Knight has invested in Miami’s startup ecosystem by supporting innovative projects that help build a community of innovators while expanding individual economic opportunities.

Recently, Knight has expanded its investment pipeline to meet growing demand from Miami citizens who want to participate in the local tech economy and companies that need more professional talent to gain momentum for growth. We are focusing on it.

Its latest investment includes a $ 15 million commitment to Baptist Health in Florida International University, Miami University, and South Florida.

Disclaimer: This article refers to clients of the Espacio portfolio company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sociable.co/technology/francesca-de-quesada-joins-team-of-miami-dade-county-mayor-as-tech-innovation-advisor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos