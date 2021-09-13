Ragnarok’s new black character teases a juicy story





Oh this. This is beautiful. Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Santa Monica Studio already had my ax before the new trailer for God of War Ragnarok was released on the PlayStation showcase. But after showing a character named Angrboda at the end of the first gameplay trailer, I’m also curious now.

You will get your answer soon, she says with a smile. Well, some of them. It’s all new trailers given me, along with a short glance at her stunning location. After that, the screen turned black.

Angrboda, my beloved, I’m impatient, and I need an answer now. So I started traditional diving.

First, I looked up the meaning of her name. Angrboda is a person who tells misfortune. The name Angrboda comes from Angrbbotha, an Old Norse version of her name. According to the dictionary, Angr means unhappiness, and both mean publishing. This may serve as a mysterious mouse ketool for her role in God of War Ragnarok.

The second thing I found is that Angrboda is a frost giant, or jtunn. This lore could lead to the larger story of God of War. Perhaps she managed to escape the middle realm and Odin survived the Jtnar race for fear of Ragnarok before the first game event? Along with his father of war, Kratos, Angrboda may play an important role in educating Atreus about the legacy of his frost giant. Remember that he and the snakes of the world are the last frost giants in Midgard.

My folklore about Angrboda The last thing I discovered during the dive was that she was one of Loki’s wives. More properly, according to Northern Paganism, he is one of her spouses. Marriage is clearly not unorthodox in her culture, except that she is Ironwood’s all-around warrior.

We love the sympathetic queen.

In Norse mythology, she is called the mother of monsters because she gave birth to the wolves Fenrir, Jörmungandr, the Midgard snake, and the dead ruler Hel. There is no doubt that God of War Ragnarok, like the cast of other characters, has some freedom in portraying Angrboda. If my lore diving goes wrong, Angrboda will be a much welcome addition to the already stacked characters in the God of War series. Not only because of her intriguing folklore, but because she is black.

I don’t think I’ll break new ground by saying the game is very white. Even if you get a black character, the studio doesn’t always get it right on the first attempt. Insomniacs are now in their bags with the announcement of Wolverine and Spider-Man 2, but even they didn’t get Miles Morales perfectly correctly on their first attempt. Fortunately, they finally realized that in the first Spider-Man I gave my guy a yay yay ass haircut. I decided that Miles Head Cannon should stop playing in the Great Clips near Peter Parker, and got a lining and a nice fade at Miles Morales’ offscreen hairdresser.

Whenever the game decides to add seasonings to the character’s cast by adding some blacks, I eat that shit. It’s no different from the God of War series, which is now infused with the Nordic countries. Gamer Stacy Henry hit me with this, but reiterated that blacks weren’t just beginning to exist in the last decade. We are here. And when a game like Hades acknowledges its reality by creating a mythical character like Athena Black, we see it and it’s important. These characters help ensure that blacks should not be an option that does not exist in the world.

It’s not like she’s in a vacuum. There are already many fandiscourses that read the main character, Kratos himself, as a black man. A black Christopher Judge speaks to Kratos. The late wrestler Shad Gaspar (also black) did a motion capture of Kratos. Kratos is also black … only some major need for Burt’s Bees lotion. I don’t make rules. Needless to say, God of War and Cook Out have room for Angrboda. I also insist Atreus, don’t test me.

I have never seen online if there is any discussion about what she is included in God of War Ragnarok. To be honest, I can’t care. All I know is cinnamon rolls, where Angrboda’s lively actor Raya Deleon Hayes gets her flowers from the black gaming community. If any misfortune comes to her way, put her back.

Angrboda, if I can protect you by my life and death, I will. You have my heart.

