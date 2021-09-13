Nintendo cuts prices on European base switch models • Eurogamer.net





Update 11.45am UK: Nintendo described today’s price change for the original Switch model in Europe and said it reflects both the exchange rate and the upcoming launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Officially, Nintendo hasn’t priced hardware in Europe, but the console’s new £ 259.99 price is considered by Nintendo to be “suitable for its store,” and other retailers have said. It may be a price that follows.

“Nintendo Europe is changing the European trading price of Nintendo Switch consoles to retailers,” a spokeswoman for the company told Eurogamer this morning. “Nintendo Switch has been selling in Europe for more than four and a half years since its first release. After careful consideration of various factors such as the exchange rate in Europe and the launch of the Nintendo Switch-OLED model, We have decided that it is the right time to change the trading price of Nintendo Switch in Europe.

“The transaction price of Nintendo Switch Lite and future Nintendo Switch-OLED models will not be affected.

“The final price to the consumer is determined by the retailer. As a guide, we encourage consumers to check the price with a local retailer. On Nintendo’s own retail channel, My Nintendo Store. , The price of each Nintendo Switch family console is now:

Nintendo Switch Lite: £ 199.99 Nintendo Switch: £ 259.99 Nintendo Switch-OLED Model: £ 309.99

“We changed the price before the launch of the Nintendo Switch-OLED Model so that the price difference between each model of Nintendo’s retail channel My Nintendo Store would determine that Nintendo was suitable for its store.”

It has not yet been announced whether the original Nintendo Switch will see price changes elsewhere.

Original Story UK: 9:15 AM: Nintendo’s basic switch model is about £ 20 cheaper in the UK and mainland Europe.

This will go from £ 279.99 / € 329.99 to £ 259.99 / € 299.99. For comparison, the upcoming Switch OLED will be available for £ 309.99, while Switch Lite will cost £ 199.99.

The official console price has been updated in Nintendo’s own store, but has not yet been reflected by other retailers such as Amazon.

The Nintendo Switch OLED will arrive on October 8th with Metroid Dread. It boasts a slightly larger screen upgraded to OLED, 64GB of internal storage, improved speakers, and a wider adjustable stand.

Martin said last month that it was “a small detail that could make Switch OLED worthwhile” for those who have actually experienced Switch OLED and are considering upgrading.

That, of course, if you can find the inventory.

Last week there was a whisper that OLEDs were imminent in price cuts to enter the booming switch market, which seems to indicate a significant price cut rather than the slight price changes seen today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-09-13-nintendo-cuts-price-of-base-switch-model The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos