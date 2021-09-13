Cisco’s Webex and Google Meet interoperability makes an interesting pairing





One of the lasting effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic could be the acceleration of the transition to a truly hybrid workforce model for many companies. Enterprises need to support their employees with equal access to opportunities and resources, whether in the office, at home, or on the other side of the world.

Open collaboration and productivity tools are at the heart of this global paradigm shift and are the lifeblood of many companies forced into remote work models by pandemics.

Google Meet and Cisco Webex are two of the biggest names for video collaboration games. Given that the two companies are competing for the same pie, you might be surprised when they announced their intention to increase interoperability between Cisco Webex and Google Meet last week. Let’s take a closer look at the announcements that I believe make sense at many levels.

Gorbachev, break these silos

With more companies working in the digital world than ever before, everyone has the choice of collaboration software and hardware. Video conferencing platforms have been fooling them even before pandemics began to be the preferred choice for companies moving in the hybrid direction. Dust is beginning to settle and reveals the world with several popular video conferencing solutions.

One problem is that many older conference rooms are equipped with video conferencing equipment that only works when combined with a particular software suite. This focused and somewhat unique approach puts an unnecessary burden on video call customers when communicating with end customers and suppliers who may not have access to the service in the room. Customers commit to video calling services and in doing so shift the competitive burden of video calling services.

That is, I use video call service X and the client uses video call service Y, but since X does not work with Y, the client and I bear the burden of video call services X and Y. The biggest factor in this is that companies use their own hardware to use services X and Y, and if they compromise another service, the hardware becomes unusable. This approach does not apply to future video calling solutions.

As you can see, during Covid-19, we all trained and used all the services our customers and suppliers liked. This is because everything at home is PC-based and it will probably take 5 minutes to add another video service that the company may not fully support.

A situation arises when a business needs to communicate with an entity that has standardized operations on another platform. Currently, it takes time and energy to find the best way to communicate between these silos. It’s a simple equation. Isn’t it what these tools were made for in the first place to reduce friction, save time, and increase productivity?

Video calling solutions that implement interoperability will be more attractive to businesses. However, this is a two-way path if Webex decides to be interoperable with Google Meet, and Google Meet should meet along the way as well. Otherwise, there is a standoff in which one becomes interoperable and the other benefits. At that point, interoperability becomes useful only to the non-interoperable side, and ultimately counterintuitive.

Google + Cisco = Eternal Best Friend?

Both Google and Cisco hope to usher in a new era of cooperation that will enable us to maintain our current customer base and reduce the headaches of platform incompatibilities. Beginning in the fourth quarter, both companies’ video conferencing hardware will be able to connect to the other video conferencing software platform.

Google states that it has removed steps to make it easier and more intuitive for customers to join Google Meet using Cisco Webex hardware natively. The Webex device flashes the “One Button To Push” (OBTP) prompt and displays the Google Meet logo when the meeting is about to start. All you need to do is press a button (as you can imagine) and you can join Google Meet on your Webex device without having to enter your meeting ID, password, or other validation steps.

Thanks to WebRTC technology, Google Meet media and signaling can be moved directly from Google Cloud to any device registered with Webex, either directly or via Webex Edge.

Conversely, according to Google, users of Google Meet video hardware will have easy access to Webex meetings. To join a scheduled Webex meeting, all you have to do is add your Google device or room to your Webex meeting invitation and then wait for your travel time. When the meeting is about to start, the invitation will appear on the device agenda with the tag “via Webex by Cisco”.

Customers need to enjoy Webex meetings with the same seamless participation experience, Google Meet UI, and call control that they are accustomed to. This interoperability is built into all Google Meet hardware devices, in addition to the Google Meet Series OneDesk 27 and Board 65.

My thoughts

Most video calling services Zoom, Teams, Meet, and Webexall have interoperability integrated into their services, but I haven’t seen one integrated into their own hardware yet. I think this strategy will be mutually beneficial. This will be a win for both Google Meet and Cisco Webex, as well as a defeat for competitions like Zoom. It essentially puts Webex and Meet in another level of interoperability between the parties.

From my video calling experience, winning the day is convenience and reliability. This interoperability makes all the difference when a company uses specific hardware for all-day video conferencing.

I also see companies believing that they are getting the value of money in hardware. Instead of using the services and hardware you paid for all other video calls, the services and hardware are always used. Say “always” because I think other video calling solutions will jump into the interoperability of this hardware in the near future. The difference is that Google and Webex do this for the hardware first, which is an attractive feature for companies getting new video calling hardware.

The biggest kicker for this interoperability is that CiscosWebex does not support E2E encryption. Connecting a Cisco device to a Google device does not carry over E2E encryption. E2E encryption is a big seller of Webex, so I think it’s a compromise that Cisco users need to keep in mind.

summary

The last 18 months have been a ruckus between video conferencing platforms, arguing that everything will be the platform of choice for companies in the United States during this time of labor upheaval. That said, I think both Google and Cisco basically understand that the future is open and collaborative. Currently, no one has a complete monopoly (or unachievement) in collaboration hardware and software. By acknowledging this reality, collaborative customers can spend less time troubleshooting and more time collaborating.

As part of that, Google says it intends to reduce friction with other major productivity platforms (both zoom and team come to mind), followed by other collaboration suites. I think (please forgive me for playing with words). It’s time to try “good play”.

