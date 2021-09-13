ExpressVPN joins Kape Technologies for a shared vision that transforms privacy and security | Work





London and Denver-(BUSINESSWIRE)-September 13, 2021-

Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE: LSE) has announced that ExpressVPN will join the Kape family as part of a US $ 936 million transaction. Combining Kape and ExpressVPN to create premium consumer privacy and security players in the industry represents an important milestone in the rapidly growing digital privacy space. Kape is also positioned to define next-generation privacy and security protection tools and services to give consumers greater control over the digital domain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005652/en/

We admire the ExpressVPN team’s constant pursuit of excellence and innovation and are excited to welcome them to Kape, said Ido Erlichman, CEO of Kape Technologies. By joining the Kape family, the world’s leading privacy and security brand, ExpressVPN gives you the vision, talent and resources to take the industry to the next level. Controlling your digital presence is now at the forefront of the minds of all tech consumers, and Kape is more than ever to innovate and deliver the tools Internet users need to protect their data and rights. It is working. Kape is synonymous with controlling the digital experience.

The acquisition expands Kapes’ reach from approximately 3 million customers to more than 6 million with a mission to protect consumers in digital life, bringing together a global team of 720 to deliver future products. Promote innovation for. We also create premium digital privacy and security players that are in the best position to take advantage of the expected market growth. ExpressVPN has shown a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1% over the last four years, demonstrating the strong need for consumer-friendly data privacy and security products to give customers control over their digital lives. increase.

The ExpressVPN team is pleased to join the Kape Technologies family. ExpressVPN co-founder Dan Pomerantz has demonstrated that it is imperative that everyone in the team share a strong basic commitment to user privacy, which Kape has demonstrated through its brand family. With access to more capital and resources as part of Kape, we were thrilled to accelerate product development, provide more innovation to our users and protect them from a wide range of threats.

ExpressVPN leadership in the privacy industry

Founded in 2009, ExpressVPN has played a central role in transforming VPNs from niche technologies into essential privacy tools.

The key to ExpressVPN’s efforts to make VPN mainstream is collaboration with other major technology brands, bringing privacy and security tools to Internet users around the world. ExpressVPN is available on millions of smartphones, tablets and other devices through partnerships with HP, HMD Global (the home of Nokia phones), Acer, Dynabook (formerly Toshiba) and Philips.

Over the last decade, ExpressVPN has consistently raised the bar for the entire VPN industry, anticipating the needs of modern Internet users and developing new solutions that advance the state of privacy technology. Their innovation and leadership include:

We are developing Lightway, the latest consumer VPN protocol (open source in August 2021) designed to provide privacy, performance and simplicity. We are creating Trusted Server, an advanced VPN server technology designed for added security and reliability. The privacy innovation of RAM-only servers has been adopted by the industry as the standard for servers. He co-founded the VPNTrustInitiative (VTI) and co-chaired it with the Internet Infrastructure Coalition and other industry players. In addition to ongoing awareness and advocacy, the group has launched VTI Principles shared guidelines for responsible VPN providers. We work with the ioXtAlliance to extend security certification for VPN apps to help set and formalize industry standards. Establishing ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab is an independent research unit that conducts high-quality, independent research to provide consumers with information about digital rights.

Erlichman says that the 6 million consumers since the closure will trust and trust their privacy and security products and services. With new technologies and threats arriving daily, we need to innovate faster than ever to keep Internet users safe. Our brand has been an industry pioneer for over a decade and will continue to set privacy standards online for the next few years.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to many customary terms.

Under the umbrella of Kape Technologies, ExpressVPN will continue to operate daily as an independent service under the leadership of an existing global team that includes two co-founders.

About Kape Technologies PLC (Kape)

Kape is the leading “privacy first” digital security software provider for consumers. Kape focuses on protecting consumers and their personal data in their everyday digital life through a variety of privacy and security products. Since the acquisition of ExpressVPN, Kape has 6 million paying subscribers and is supported by over 720 teams worldwide. Through its subscription-based platform, Kape has quickly established a scalable SaaS-based operating model aimed at serving the vast global consumer digital privacy market.

About ExpressVPN

Founded in 2009, ExpressVPN is one of the world’s largest providers of consumer privacy and security services, allowing users to protect themselves online with just a few clicks. The award-winning software for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers and browsers protects user information and identities with best-in-class encryption and leakproof. ExpressVPN has servers in 94 countries and provides fast and reliable connections around the world. For more information on ExpressVPN privacy and security solutions, please visit expressvpn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005652/en/

Contact: Contact: Contact:

Cape Technologies

Jeremy Garcia

UK and International: [email protected] Abby Baric

USA: [email protected] ExpressVPN

Lauren Hendery Persons

[email protected]

Keywords: Europe United States United Kingdom North America

Industry Keywords: Technology Mobile / Wireless Security Software Network Internet Hardware Data Management Home Appliances

Source: Kape Technologies PLC and ExpressVPN

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 09/13/2021 11:35 AM / DISC: 09/13/2021 11:36 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005652/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/expressvpn-to-join-kape-technologies-with-shared-vision-to-transform-privacy-and-security/article_5447e394-ca5f-5aec-b7f8-8dc77a528b34.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos