Fired by Google after a plunge in productivity





Grigory Yakushev was fired from Google six years ago after a sharp drop in productivity. He thought he had burnout, but later said it turned out to be undiagnosed depression. Yakshev said he should have seen a doctor and got help sooner.

After working for nearly five years in an office in Zurich, Switzerland, he was fired by Google in April 2015.

About a year before that, I experienced burnout. Productivity has dropped. I used to send changes to my codebase about 5 times a week, but on average it’s reduced to once a week in the same project and environment. The graph looked like it had fallen off a cliff.

I had to change something. So I changed the team and moved to Semantic Search (RefX team).

That was a mistake. Search is Google’s largest and most complex product, and semantic search (which answers queries directly rather than links) is one of the smartest teams.

Not only did my performance not recover, but it went downhill further.

At that time, relationships with managers and directors began to deteriorate. They welcomed a new guy to the team but didn’t get a lot of work from me.

My manager’s first instinct was to enforce some discipline. Things got worse as he basically sat me in front of the computer and watched me come and go.

In a personal discussion, I was asked why I wouldn’t resign. I said I was happy with my Google salary. (It was about $ 180,000 a year at the time.) If Google wasn’t happy with my performance, I thought I could easily fire it, but I didn’t mean to jump myself.

I finally made a performance improvement plan.

PIP is a formal contract that accurately defines the amount of work that needs to be created within two months.

After spending a week at PIP, it was clear that I wouldn’t succeed. I was spending the day staring at the screen. I glanced at the code I had to enter, but for some reason I couldn’t force it myself. I told my manager that I might not be able to get through PIP.

I talked differently with HR and the director, but was told that he could actually be fired for “serious misconduct.” (Under my contract, if they are dismissed for another reason, they have to pay a month’s salary and allowance.)

They gave me an end notice the following week before the two months of PIP were completely over. When I returned the Google hardware and badge, the manager took me out of the building. This all took about 10 minutes. Your Google employee account has been revoked. My manager and I went to a nearby cafe, and he even bought me a drink.

I can now understand that my manager may not have been prepared for this kind of situation.

He was a talented engineer and a very smart person. So, of course, he was given his first report: I. But even experienced managers will find it difficult to manage people with burnout.

My contract had a one month notice period so I wasn’t actually working, but I was officially hired and received another month’s salary. Google also gave me a great testimonial for future employers, without mentioning anything about my performance issues.

The whole test was definitely unpleasant. However, I am resentful of the lack of empathy from the company, and I still think that an attitude toward me is unnecessary. For clarity, I’m not disagreeing with my firing, I’m just arguing how it was done. It’s terrible when your boss feels he doesn’t trust you.

But my team was one of the smartest groups I’ve ever worked with. They were generally nice and supportive, even though they didn’t know what was happening to me.

In retrospect, what I should have done earlier was to see a doctor.

We do not expect the illness to happen to us. Cancer, diabetes, or depression should happen to others. But they can happen to anyone, and neither a healthy lifestyle nor the perfect gene can provide insurance.

When I finally contacted the doctor, I was immediately diagnosed with depression. I took the medicine and started treatment.

Depression depletes our motivation, including the motivation to be diagnosed. But it is important to start treatment and recovery. I have learned that some symptoms of depression, such as low self-esteem and suicidal ideation, are generally not seen in burnout. This was another reason why I didn’t consider my condition to require medical intervention.

It’s been six years since I was fired from Google, and it’s definitely a lucky event in my life.

In my opinion, Google is a honey trap.

The salary is good. You are surrounded by incredibly smart people. I have a light meal at hand. And when the level of bullshit (generally) goes down, it’s a great place to stay.

Therefore, we stay and stay, and every few months we stay and submit a 0.1% improvement in search quality. (More than 4 billion people are using our tools constantly, so we can’t move faster than that.)

But burned out, I was forced to move around and think about my mind and how it works. Coding was something I took for granted, just like walking and watching. I was confused when that ability suddenly disappeared.

Since then, I have had the opportunity to change jobs several times and work on very different projects in radically different environments. It was terrible at that moment that I was fired, but it didn’t rob me of my skills and characters. It’s just another episode of my career.

But it does show some kind of failure and lesson opportunities.

So what if you’re in a situation like burnout?

First, go to see a doctor. Many people have experienced depression and burnout, there is a lot of research on them, and people have built their entire career of investigating, treating, and managing them. Use their expertise and don’t try to overcome it alone.

Second, accept it. Don’t try to extract the productivity you left behind by torturing yourself at work. You owe it to no one, and the time spent in that mode rarely makes you a happy or healthy person.

In Western social democracy, dying from hunger is very difficult and we can live a decent life with only a few. You can move away from your income treadmill (go nowhere) and get back on track whenever you’re ready.

And don’t forget that all your skills, all your experiences, and all your characters are still with you.

I still live near Zurich and are thriving. I am working on building autonomous flight control software with the best team ever. They are curious people with an incredibly diverse skill set, from optics and 3D printing to aviation certification and machine learning, chip design to jet engine, pilot and entrepreneurial expertise.

So in the end everything went well and I think burning out was a handy kick in the butt. Sometimes we all need it.

Grigory Yakushev is the team leader of Daedalean AI, working on building autopilot for aircraft. He previously worked for Google and Nvidia.

