According to a Microsoft study, remotework makes productivity and innovation difficult.

According to a survey of Microsoft employees in the United States, switching to remote work across the organization in 2020 disrupted communication and collaboration between different teams and increased working hours.

According to a peer-reviewed study of Microsoft’s more than 61,100 strong US workforce, the team became more months after the software company instructed its employees to work from home in March 2020. It’s been siled and you spend less time communicating with people outside your direct team.

According to a study published in Nature Human Behavior, information exchange was hampered by changing communication methods, with more employees spending less time in face-to-face meetings and more time talking to each other via instants. Messaging and email. This means less information is shared between colleagues in real time and more information is communicated through lesser “asynchronous” means.

In summary, the study concludes that employees are less likely to establish and maintain relationships with colleagues working in various Microsoft business units, and are less likely to discover and share new information throughout the organization. rice field.

In an accompanying blog post, Microsoft researchers are likely to strengthen ties within the team, while remotework in 2020 reduces workers’ time spent collaborating with other groups by 25%. I said I did.

“In light of these findings, companies need to take proactive steps to help workers acquire and share new information between groups so that productivity and innovation are unaffected. There is, “said the researcher.

Microsoft’s research was conducted while organizations were considering plans to return to the office, many of which were temporarily destroyed by the proliferation of new Covid-19 variants.

Since sending employees home in 2020, many companies, including Twitter, Facebook, Slack, Salesforce, and Quora, have announced plans to allow remote work and continue indefinitely.

Proponents of working from home can effectively reduce commuting time by having teams not have to meet each other eight hours a day, five days a week to get the job done, and working from home. Insist that. Eliminates distractions in the office and helps restore work-life balance.

Microsoft’s main point is, no matter how you combine remote and office work, the resulting changes in the way workers communicate can help companies by making their organizational teams more silo. It means that it can affect how you can innovate.

“It’s very important to understand how these policies affect how people collaborate, as remote and hybrid work is likely to continue after the pandemic is over,” he said. increase.

Microsoft’s research has responded in a variety of ways, including critics pointing out that the period in which the data was collected (December 2019-June 2020) did not reflect remote work under normal circumstances. ..

He was also the representative of a company whose employees were traditionally office-based. The authors of the study say that only 18% worked remotely before the pandemic, and the remaining 82% only switched to work from home in March 2020. This happened virtually overnight. In short, its subsequent impact on communication and collaboration patterns indicates an extreme, sudden and fluid workforce.

Since the forced switch to telecommuting, software giants are rapidly expanding their joint technology offerings. The team has been a major source of revenue for Microsoft since companies flocked to video conferencing in 2020, and Microsoft is steadily updating new communications and collaboration applications aimed at bridging the gap between remote and face-to-face communications. I have been promoting it. With this in mind, Microsoft’s latest findings suggest that remote work is still underway, despite the new technology.

