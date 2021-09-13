SAS has won four Risk.net Risk Technology Awards





Cary, NC, September 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / -COVID-19 In a year characterized by pandemic turmoil and uncertainty, SAS was recognized by Risk.net for its leadership and innovation. The Analytical Giants have received four prestigious 2021 Risk Technology Awards:

This year’s company-wide stress test product. From scenario and data management to quantification and reporting, SAS Solution for Stress Testing helps banks and insurers achieve comprehensive scenario-based planning. This year’s regulated capital calculation product. SAS Solutions for Regulatory Capital Helps financial institutions manage the complexity of the regulatory capital calculation and reporting process in an integrated and reliable enterprise framework. This year’s consumer credit modeling software. Using the latest innovations in AI and machine learning, SAS risk modeling and decision making spans the entire credit life cycle. Allows banks to reduce risk and improve customer service at the same time. IFRS9 Enterprise Solution of the Year. IFRS9’s SAS solution is designed to help banks and insurance organizations meet standard regulatory requirements such as modeling, workflow frameworks, and reporting.

Judges called SAS “far ahead of the upcoming regulations and frameworks” and praised SAS for “aggressive and continuous innovation.”

Risk.net is one of the world’s leading news and analytics websites covering risk management tools and technologies, as well as regulatory and compliance topics in the financial sector. The annual Risk Technology Awards recognize outstanding technology vendors for helping the industry meet regulatory obligations and overcome challenges in the areas of money laundering prevention, credit and operational risk, and enterprise risk management.

A jury of technology users and Risk.net editors praised SAS for its “proactive and continuous innovation” and “feature-rich” products and solutions. One judge said SAS was “much more advanced than future regulations and frameworks,” saying that “reducing backlogs, adding standardization, and assuming common models for driving analysis, etc., banks. Addressing major issues for our customers ”. “The usual distinguishing factor for SAS is the quality of the architectural design of content, platforms, and platform components,” said another.

The array of SAS award-winning solutions integrates seamlessly through SAS RiskStratum. The cloud-enabled risk management software platform provides a single source of truth for the entire department and provides a consistent, role-specific user experience across risk solutions.

“Since the financial crisis of 2008, and perhaps nonetheless, the industry has not faced such turmoil and uncertainty, so these praises are not as perceived as the success of the customers they represent. It’s particularly resonating, “said Troy Haynes, Senior Vice President. Responsible for SAS risk research and quantitative solutions. “Almost overnight, the risk models and the data they were built on became less reliable. Still, through investing in SAS, customers have quickly readjusted their risk compasses and overcame the crisis. Customers survive and recover. “

What did Longitude’s recent global survey of 300 senior banking executives reveal about the benefits of risk management automation and modernization transformation? For more information, download the white paper Crisis to Opportunity: Redefining Risk Management.

