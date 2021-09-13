The winners and finalists of the Governor’s Innovation Awards are:





In honor of visionary people, innovators, and future leaders who make significant contributions to technology, bioscience, and education throughout Arizona, the Arizona Technology Council and Arizona Commerce Authority are the Future Innovator of the Year and Teacher of Awarded to the 2021 Governors Celebration of Innovation Awards (GCOI), which announced the winners of The Year and the finalists of the individual and corporate awards.

Winners will be announced at the annual event on Wednesday, October 13th, from 4pm to 8:30 pm, at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third Street, Westville, 3rd floor.

Stephen G. Jillstra, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, aims to celebrate Arizona in the highest and most glorious way in the technology industry. This year, we have an impressive lineup of students, teachers, leaders and companies to help make Arizona’s name as one of the world’s leading innovation centers, responsible for the phenomenal achievements of technology.

The Governors Celebration of Innovation Awards represent the bright future of Arizona’s technology, said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of Arizona’s Commerce Department. These innovators continue to advance Arizona as a global hub for emerging technologies, contributing to the state’s economic vitality. Congratulations to the 2021 winners and finalists!

Over 750 of Arizona’s best business leaders are expected to celebrate state innovation and leadership during the GCOI. Events include networking, entertainment, stroll dinners, tech showcases, followed by theater-style awards ceremonies. Early Bird Tickets are on sale until September 10th and can be purchased online at https://www.aztechcouncil.org/event/gcoi2021/.

In addition to the finalists and winners listed below, community voting has begun to select the winners of the 2021 Accountabil IT Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes outstanding leaders whose work and contributions have consistently raised the outlook for science and technology in Arizona. This year’s finalist is Barbara Barrett, owner and CEO of Triple Creek Ranch and former US Secretary of the Air Force. Bruce Wright, retired vice president of UA Tech Parks. Jack Schumann, Co-Chair of the Optics Valley. Phil Gallagher, Avnet’s president and chief executive officer. To vote, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org/event/gcoi2021.

The winners of the individual GCOI Awards are:

Jury Prize Winners: Qwick, Scottsdale

Eddenison Business Leader of the Year Winners: Intel, Chandler

At the GCOI event, one company / individual in each of the following categories will be announced as a winner.

Innovator of the Year Academia:

University of Arizona, Tucson, BIO5 Institute

Hong Hua, Ph.D., James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences, University of Arizona, Tucson

Jim Schwiegerling, Ph.D., James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences, University of Arizona, Tucson

Innovator of the Year Big Company:

Alignment, phoenix

IBM, Tucson

Involta LLC, Tucson

State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Company, Tempe

Innovator of the Year Small Company:

CP Technologies, Prescott

Digital Air Strike, Scottsdale

GT Medical Technologies, Inc. , Tempeh

QuakeWrap, Inc. , Tucson

Innovator of the Year Startup:

Anuncia, Inc. , Scottsdale

EnPower, Inc. , Phoenix

SaiOx, Inc. , Tucson

YellowBird, Phoenix

Transformational Leadership Awards:

Howard Stewart, AGM Container Control, Tucson

Lev Gonick, Arizona State University, Tempe

vAmy Wolters, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Goodyear

Winners and finalists of individual companies were evaluated and selected by the following expert selection committee independent of the council.

AccountabilIT, CEO, Chuck Vermillion

MSS Business Transformation Advisory, President and CEO, Keith Latchaw

Doug Hockstad, University of Arizona Tech Launch Arizona, Assistant Vice President

James Gourka, Chairman and Managing Director of Arizona Tech Investors

PADT, Inc. Eric Miller, Principal and Co-Founder of

Dr. Mary O’Reilly, Vice President of Bioscience Research Program, Flynn Foundation

The Council’s 2021 Outstanding Technical Senator, Outstanding Technical Representative, and Tech 10 Congressman Award winners were also announced in another press release on Monday, August 30th. This release can be found on the Council website.

The Future Innovator of the Year winners represent the best of the 2021 Arizona Engineering and Science Fair (9th-12th grade). Each award-winning student will receive a $ 1,000 scholarship to further enhance their education, and the award-winning teacher will receive a $ 1,000 prize.

Future Innovator of the Year Award Winners:

Marina Galasso, Galasso Homeschool, Tucson

Bailey Tischer, Suntan Charter School, Gilbert

Arjun Gupta, Paradise Valley High School, Phoenix

Lili Siebold and Nathan Lamb, Perry High School, Gilbert

Catherine Way, BASIS Chandler, Chandler

Karah Mayer, Tanque Verde High School, Tucson

Teacher of the Year Award Winners: Jeremy Jonas, Tucson High Magnet School, Tucson

Teacher’s Honorable Mention:

Michelle Landreville, Paradise Valley High School, CREST Program, Phoenix

Davidworth, Millennium High School, Goodyear

The Future Innovator and Teacher of the Year winners were evaluated and selected by a selection committee independent of the council. The committee included members of the Arizona Institute of Engineering and Science Council to support, promote and coordinate the programs and activities of the Arizona Institute of Engineering and Science through the promotion of communication and leadership.

