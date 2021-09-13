Android 12 will reportedly be available on October 4th.





Android 10 was released on September 3, 2019, and Android 11 was released on September 8, 2020. So where is the release of Android 12 this year?

Instead of the final release of Android 12 this month, Google pushed Android 12 Beta 5 and said the final release would be “a few weeks” away. A new report from Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers states that he narrowed it down a bit on Monday, October. 4, the magic date.

XDA states that it has an internal Google Doc detailing the “provisional” release date for Android 12. This document only describes when the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) source code is actually released, but it does include the developer source code release and the consumer Pixel release. Usually on the same day.

A stable update for Android 12 may be released on October 4, when Google plans to release it to AOSP. This interim release date was also mentioned in 3PL. pic.twitter.com/PMN802gQj0

Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 12, 2021

This document seems to be aimed at third-party device makers interested in licensing Google’s Android apps, with a number of dates on the OS support timeline. Of course, Android’s core is open source, and anyone can use the source code to do whatever they want, but it requires Google approval and the opportunity to license apps such as the Play Store and Gmail. If so, you need to follow the rules. .. To encourage OEMs to ship new versions of Android on new devices, Google will stop approving GMS licenses for new devices (Google Mobile Servicesaka, all Google apps) in about two years. This document also describes when Google will end support for the Android 12 codebase and the “ACK” or “Android Common Kernel” (the Linux kernel, including the Android patch), as well as a security patch 3.5 years after its release. increase. (Note that well-supported devices will move to the new Android version after the first year.)

Google has a lot to take care of this year, so later releases are understandable. Android 12 is one of the biggest Android releases to date, with a brand new “Material You” UI for Pixel smartphones and a wild automatic color theme system. The device will finally begin shipping Android “GKI” or “Generic Kernel Image”. This helps integrate the Android Linux kernel between different devices and may also allow some devices to ship kernel updates through the Play Store. Play-as-you-download Incremental file system for games, new privacy dashboards, performance optimizations and millions of other changes.

Some of these new features won’t be fully exposed to users until the Pixel 6 is released (at any time), but the first big chunk, Android 12, is just a few weeks away.

