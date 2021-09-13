Zoom is adding a live translation service, more hybrid work capabilities





Zoom is adding new features, including a live translation service, but may incur additional charges.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Zoom unveiled some new features of its video chat platform at its annual Zoomtopia conference on Monday. It aims to help millions of users in the transition to hybrid workers.

The upgrade includes live multilingual character conversion and translation for Zoom calls. The platform will use machine learning and natural language processing to transcribe the first spoken language, and then each participant will be able to translate it into their own language, Zoom executives said at a press conference. Beta will be available this month and this feature should be generally available by the end of the year. The list of languages ​​is not yet final, they added, by the end of 2022 there are 30 transcriptions and 12 translation options.

Zoom Whiteboard, which is essentially a digital canvas, allows remote and office employees to interact through virtual whiteboards. You can write to the digital whiteboard from your desktop or tablet. Also, the Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery (which shows multiple camera feeds from face-to-face meetings to remote participants for a better view of everyone) has been updated with individual video feeds for face-to-face participants. Will be included. The hot desk feature helps employees use interactive maps to book office desks and other spaces.

The company has also added a zoom widget that can be docked to your laptop or desktop screen so you can easily see your meeting schedule and see who is attending the meeting before you join. Re-execute with a delay.

Some of these new features, such as smart gallery changes, will be included in next year’s free zoom upgrade. However, in other cases, including translation services, the amount has not yet been announced, but there will be an additional charge.

Zoom has become the video chat service of choice for millions of people at work and social occasions. These additions point to another way for companies such as Zoom, Microsoft, and Google to help move to remote and hybrid work.

For more information, check out the tips for using zoom, such as how to change the zoom background.

