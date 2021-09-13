Commentary: Washington’s bipartisan program for inclusion and innovation of universal broadband power





In Washington, a majority of bipartisan senators recently passed an infrastructure bill that will invest $ 65 billion to break the digital divide. For Georgia, the deal is a historic opportunity to reach every corner of the state, lead to an innovation economy for everyone, and deepen its roots as a comprehensive, globally integrated high-tech hub.

Larry K. Williams is President and CEO of the Georgia Technology Association.

This agreement is part of a larger national infrastructure program and is passing parliament. Expand broadband access and smartly weave solutions into both half of broadband splits. Funding infrastructure to build networks in unconnected rural areas and targeted subsidies to support low-income households in urban areas at monthly broadband costs. Most of the money will be available through state grants.

Even in many cities and even some suburbs, about 25% of residents are unconnected, even though some of the best networks in the world are just around the corner. In fact, 30% of Georgians subscribe to fixed broadband services at home. Even wealthy communities like Buckhead, Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, and Dunwoody aren’t connected to one in five households.

The bill is scheduled to be voted in the House of Representatives this month and is still facing backlash.

Better technology is needed in urban areas, and bridging this gap is TAG’s top priority. While the emphasis is on rural areas, many urban areas also have poor connectivity, which hinders opportunities and growth in poorly serviced communities.

The Universal Broadband Bill is a well-designed plan that is wisely built on a strong foundation that is already in place. It also makes the benefits and opportunities of technology widely available in line with TAG priorities. We believe that technology in general, especially broadband, promotes and enables a more equitable, prosperous and sustainable world. Universal broadband will make our economy more comprehensive and innovative by eliminating the digital divide and will provide significant value to the growing technology business community.

Broadband providers have invested heavily in Georgia over the past generations and have now built high-speed networks that reach 91% of homes and businesses across the state.

In 2018, the state launched the Georgia Broadband Deployment Initiative (GBDI). This initiative calls for the promotion and deployment of broadband services across the state to areas where services are not available with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps. The purpose of GBDI is to coordinate and establish broadband programs to increase economic, educational and social opportunities for Georgian citizens and businesses. This initiative will provide expansion of broadband infrastructure and services through new state and local broadband planning policies.

Innovations have likewise invested in apps, services and content that drive high-bandwidth demand. For businesses and homes using home broadband services, these fast and resilient networks have been COVID’s lifeline. Increased access will drive innovation over the years to come.

But the gap persists.

Almost 10% of Georgia homes and businesses still lack access to broadband lines. Bipartisan bills will put these unserviced areas at the forefront. Areas with services that only have access to old and slow broadband technology are also eligible to apply for funding thereafter.

Many large broadband providers have worked to narrow the adoption gap by offering low-income families about $ 10 to $ 20 per month in discounts and low-cost services. These efforts have brought an amazing 14 million Americans online.

The new bill builds on its progress by providing subscription subsidies with a long-term extension of emergency broadband benefits passed in December last year with bipartisan support to help low-income customers connect. increase. Participating broadband providers also need to continue their role by providing low-cost service tiers to families in need. EBB connects more than 3.5 million households in less than three months, so you can see that it’s working.

In addition, the law subsidizes people in need of connected devices, digital literacy education to bridge skill gaps, and out to reach and bring unconnected Georgians online. We are subsidizing the reach program. Experience has shown that discounting the cost of broadband subscriptions or offering them for free is not always enough to overcome many sociological and cultural barriers to broadband adoption. This wide set of overlapping solutions helps millions overcome these hurdles.

This is a moment of bipartisan leadership, especially innovation. Encourage Washington leaders to pass a bill that opens up opportunities for an innovation economy for all of us.

