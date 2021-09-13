Twitch complains to streamers about “attack of hatred” following online protest





Twitch is taking legal action to help users who have reached the limits of their platform fight “Haytrade.” This is when a user or bot breaks into a harassing chat, often targeted at black streamers or LGBTQ streamers.

The streaming site filed a complaint with two users last Thursday in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California for repeatedly ignoring community guidelines for harassment.

Cruzzcontrol, a streamer likely to be based in Bart, the Netherlands, and Createineoverdose, a streamer likely to be based in Vienna, Austria, are racial slurs, “Haytrade” harassment that can take the form of threats. It has been accused by Twitch of being involved. Of violence and doxing.

“We’ve identified and banned thousands of accounts in the last few weeks, but these actors are working hard on creative ways to avoid improvements and have no intention of shutting them down,” a Twitch spokeswoman said. Said in a statement from NBC News.

The news, first reported by Wired, arrived weeks after site users organized a boycott called “A Day Off Twitch” to urge the platform to take action against the assault of hatred.

According to Twitch, Cruzzcontrol and Creatine overdose, known only by username, have created new accounts to continue harassing a small number of Twitch users after the platform bans them. According to court documents, they used bots to overwhelm creators with sexist, racist, and homosexual dislike words and content.

Thousands of bots have been linked to Cruzzcontrol, including bots targeting blacks and LGBTQIA + streamers, including racist, homosexual, sexist, and other harassing content, according to complaints. “. Creatineoverdose also used bot software to instill harassment in left-behind users.

According to complaints, hatred attacks are so harmful to streamers that they can reduce your income on Twitch and hinder your follow-up.

“These attacks significantly disrupted chat, and affected streamers were unable to interact with the community through chat during the attack, and some even chose to avoid streaming altogether until the attack was over. “I will.” “The attack caused some victims to stop streaming on Twitch until the end of the hate attack, eliminating their significant source of income.”

The identities of the two streamers are still unknown, but a Twitch spokeswoman said the proceedings wanted to be able to reveal who they were.

Some Twitch streamers who helped organize the boycott recently responded positively to the news of alleged legal complaints.

“Obviously, this isn’t the only fix Twitch needs to make, but it’s a good message to send to anyone involved or thinking about getting involved. [with hate raids]”Twitch streamer Raven, 31, who asked NBC News not to use her real name for fear of her safety, said.

Raven, who organized the boycott with streamers Lucia Everblack and Shiny Pen, called the complaint a “good first step.”

Internet anonymity is not a good reason to hate those left behind, “Raven said.

Still, some are more skeptical about whether complaints can lead to significant changes.

“This is bigger than just two people and has been going on for years. They don’t catch everyone and the proceedings rarely stop future villains,” Everblack said. “My hope is still in the actual solution to the technical problem that allows this to happen yet.”

Twitch wants the complaint to discourage others from engaging in harassment tactics, a spokesman said. But “complaints are not the only action we have taken to deal with targeted attacks, nor are they the last.”

According to a spokeswoman, the platform is working to update preventative detection systems, address new behaviors, and complete new tools to protect users from harassment.

“There’s no hatred and harassment on Twitch. We still have a lot to do, but these combined actions reduce the immediate and unacceptable harm that targeted attacks do to our community. I hope it helps, “said a spokesman.

