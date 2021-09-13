Producers are looking to innovate their fields and factories as pea protein grows





Easy enough to identify pea protein in nutritional powder, it shakes in the grocery aisle. However, if you look closely at the product labels, you may find pea protein as the main ingredient in many plant-based meats (including Beyond Burger), energy bars and snacks.

The pea protein market is projected to more than double in size between now and 2028. Most of that growth is likely due to the dietary supplement industry, but growing consumer interest in meat substitutes also creates new opportunities for pea protein. Food technology companies want to appeal to plant-derived meat makers and are committed to optimizing raw materials at every stage of production, from technology to extract protein from field-grown peas.

Missouri-based company Benson Hill is committed to improving pea protein at the most basic levels. Last month, the company launched a new peas breeding and commercialization program to develop plants that produce better peas. They focus on improving two important attributes: nutrient density and flavor.

The most important factor in plant-based protein components that people care about is the actual protein, said Matt Crisp, CEO of the company, in a telephone interview with Spoon. Current protein extraction processes consume large amounts of water and energy. By increasing the protein content of raw yellow peas, the company hopes to eliminate some of these processing steps, which will help reduce production costs.

The more protein-rich pea plants there are, the more efficient agriculture may be in terms of land use. According to Crisp, if you can usually take yellow peas with a protein content of 21-23% and make yellow peas with a protein content of 31-33%, you’ll get so much to get the same protein production. There is no need to produce crops. ..

According to Crisp, today’s yellow pea protein is suppressed by unwanted taste characteristics. Yellowpeace strains currently cultivated in the field contain additives, masking agents, or sodium because they contain fairly nasty flavor compounds that must be masked in the formulas of the foods people make. You can see that it is doing. If Benson Hill can breed tastier yellow peas, it could help food manufacturers produce consumer products with shorter, cleaner ingredient lists.

Benson Hill uses a machine learning and AI-powered platform to guide crop improvement efforts. The company’s software simulates the results of various breeding programs, and then the plant scientist runs the program with the most simulated results. This technology helps optimize existing plant genetics through highly efficient breeding, rather than looking at areas of genetic editing and genetic modification that can repel consumers.

After harvesting the yellow peas, they need to be shelled, crushed and crushed into powder. Next, fiber and starch are removed, leaving pea protein.

Merit Functional Foods opened a 94,000-square-foot factory this year to process peas and canola proteins. Merit uses a unique manufacturing process that is more expensive than industry standards. This process requires more equipment and more filtration, but results in a high-purity final product with improved taste and texture.

In a recent telephone interview, CEO Ryan Bracken said the company is working on developing a pea protein component with differentiated taste, texture and other attributes.

Bracken believes that there is a need for higher quality, higher functionality, and improved sensory properties associated with plant-based proteins. By providing better protein ingredients, Bracken gives food manufacturers the best consumer experience in using new products, such as dairy products, meat substitutes, or lifestyle nutrition products such as ready-to-mix powders. I would like to support the production of.

For example, the company could scrutinize proteins with strong gelling properties to make it a potential alternative to methylcellulose, a thickening and emulsifier commonly found in plant-based meats. So how can we increase gelation, Bracken said. Can alternative meat brands use less protein, reduce the cost of making burgers, and then pass on the lower costs to consumers?

Other extractors are also investing in pea protein. Earlier this year, the raw material giant rocket began operations at the world’s largest new pea protein plant in Manitoba.

Pea protein is not the only plant-based protein powder that is increasing. Market forecasts show a bright future for plant proteins from ubiquitous soybeans to spirulina. As competition in these spaces intensified, further investment could be seen in new crops and extraction technologies that optimize raw materials for use in a variety of final products.

