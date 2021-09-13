iOS 15: Beware of these 7 bugs after downloading beta to iPhone





The iOS 15 public beta has been released.

Apple’s latest iPhone software may be available a few days after Apple’s event on Tuesday. It is rumored to have iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7. But if you can’t wait for the general release, the iOS 15 public beta is out. (Here’s how to download the iOS 15 Public Beta and how to check if your phone is compatible.) Don’t expect your operating system to be fully functional during the beta period: Please give me.

Apple has disclosed a variety of known bugs in the iOS 15 release notes (which are fairly standard in beta releases), and there may be more bugs not yet listed. Due to bugs, we do not recommend downloading the beta version of the software to your primary device. For iOS 15, you only need to download this public beta if you have a second iPhone available for testing, not your main device.

There are some issues to note in the iOS 15 public beta and some workarounds from Apple. (If you download the beta and decide that you don’t like it, or that you have too many problems with battery life or other bugs, you can restore your iPhone to iOS 14.)

According to Apple’s developer release notes, here are some of the major issues you may find in iOS 15.

Finder may become unresponsive

If you install iOS 15 Public Beta using Image Restore, the Finder may not work properly. Apple’s workaround is to install device support for iOS 15 Beta, which is available from Apple’s Beta Software Downloads page.

Camera problem

Live text may not be available in the camera app. According to Apple, panorama mode “may have unexpected results” when the iPhone is in low power mode. No workaround is listed.

CarPlay connection

When sharing a screen in a SharePlay session, you may not be able to connect your phone to CarPlay. Apple recommends that you stop screen sharing before connecting your phone.

For files[新しいウィンドウで開く]If you select, the file may end unexpectedly.

Look for network problems

In iOS 15 Beta, “misplaced notifications” are not supported on Intel-based Macs or Apple Watches. Also, the text that indicates that the Find My network is active when the iOS device needs to be charged is displayed only if the device’s language is set to English.

Public beta helps developers identify and fix bugs before they are released more widely. Here are some things to keep in mind with iOS 15 Beta:

Jason Cipriani / CNET Home Screen Widget Issues

Apple has pointed out several different issues with public beta widgets. If you select a category in the widget gallery, you may see the wrong category. In that case, you will need to close and reopen the gallery. Dragging a widget from the gallery can also cause the home screen to quit unexpectedly.

SharePlay unavailable message

Apple pointed out that the beta version of SharePlay has several different issues, such as appearing to be unavailable. (Sign out of FaceTime and try signing in again if that happens.) Performance can be degraded if more than 5 people are talking. On some devices, the FaceTime camera may turn off at the beginning of a screen sharing session.

