Used iPhone: A Guide to Where and How to Buy





CNN —

The iPhone has become a very popular device, and the iPhone 12 is the top pick for smartphones. However, it’s not cheap, whether you’re upgrading to a new one or aiming to replace a broken one.

If you don’t have the budget to repair Apple Care or your broken iPhone, or worse, replace your lost or stolen iPhone to make things worse. The iPhone 12 family starts at $ 699 for the 12 Mini, $ 799 for the 12, $ 999 for the 12 Pro, and $ 1,099 for the 12 Pro Max. The affordable and feature-packed iPhone SE starts at $ 399.

Fortunately, there are several ways to get a new iPhone cheaper. If you still have an older model, you can trade in and get cash or credits to assign to your new iPhone. If you’re trying to win the long-awaited iPhone 13, it’s a particularly sharp option. Alternatively, you can choose to replace your broken or lost iPhone with a used or refurbished model.

Whatever the reason you need a new iPhone, you may be wondering what the difference between a used and a refurbished iPhone is.

Second-hand iPhones are basically sold as-is, with a restored software experience. It is usually the seller’s responsibility to provide the image of the device, so you can check for scratches or cosmetic issues. The list should also include any features that may not work, such as cracked screens or cloudy front camera.

Refurbished iPhones are undergoing diagnostic tests to ensure they meet the criteria for availability. In some cases, these may be returned iPhones or broken and repaired iPhones. Depending on where you get it, it may include additional warranty refurbished at the factory.

Whether you go for second-hand or refurbished goods, you need to make sure you know what you are getting. If you’re planning to buy from Decluttr, Its Worth More, certain eBay sellers, wireless carriers, or even Apple, this isn’t too much of a concern. These selected eBay users are large electronic retailers such as wireless carriers and Verizon who operate stores on the site. Purchasing from a true third-party seller, such as an individual on eBay or Swappa, requires some due diligence.

Results will definitely depend on the iPhone used on eBay, but you can increase the chances of a positive experience by performing a few checks. On any bidding site, you’ll want to move away from the list that uses promotional photos. With these, you don’t know what the actual phone you are bidding will look like. The seller is still likely to list the terms, but you need to be a little careful with these. Pinging the seller for a photo is worth a blow, but looking for alternatives is just as wise.

Knowing your network bandwidth is just as important as looking at your device. There are many iPhone models in each generation (6, 6s, 7, 8) and you need to make sure that a particular phone works on the network. Most sellers list this and clarify it in the title. When searching on eBay, for example, enter iPhone 7 AT & T and you’ll see the correct results.

Some iPhones may be listed as CDMA or GSM only. These are just fancy terms that describe the type of internal antenna band. In the United States, AT & T and T-Mobile use GSM, and Verizon and Sprint use CDMA. It’s how your phone talks and uses the network.

The third option is unlocked and these iPhones work fine on all major US networks. All iPhone 12 families have the right bandwidth, but keep in mind that in some cases the mobile operator locks the phone to a particular network.

Now that you have a checklist, you’re ready to find your first iPhone. Here’s where to start:

Decluttr

If you want to knock out two birds with one stone, Decluttr may be the best option. Not only can you trade in your iPhone or other used smartphone, but the site also sells refurbished products. Decluttr has its own checks to test the device and make sure it works. In addition, you can choose from a variety of conditions in which your device may exist, along with storage size, screen size, and color. You can also send unwanted CDs, DVDs, other electronic devices, and even Lego if you have them around your house in cash. Decluttr does not provide boxes, but you will receive a prepaid shipping label so that you can evaluate the item.

Gazelle

A site that buys and sells used electronic devices, not wild animals. Gazelle owns a number of certified devices because it buys used models from consumers. These iPhones have passed their own 30-point inspection before launch to ensure they are in good condition. The list for each iPhone clearly states the carrier, status, storage size, and color it works with. Many thanks to Gazelle for bringing this information to the fore and centering it. In addition, this site contains customer reviews. Of course, you can trade in your current iPhone to Gazelle for cash on your device, making your iPhone 12 a little more affordable.

EBay

Throughout the online auction site, you can find thousands of iPhones with different conditions, dating back to the original model (yes, 2007). Water is recommended to go a little more recently, like devices that can handle 4G for the future. Fortunately, the site has its own page where you can start your search immediately by clicking on your favorite iPhone model.

It starts with a simple search that can be as wide as the iPhone or as accurate as the T-Mobile 64GB iPhone 7 Plus Jet Black. Whatever it is, triple check the photos to see the status and network bandwidth. Your device may not be covered by warranty unless it is sold from your carrier’s eBay store.

Wireless carrier

Wireless carriers offer playing iPhones on a regular basis. Like Gazelle, they go through a carrier testing process to ensure they work properly. Inventory supply from carriers may be limited. For example, when the XS and XS Max went on sale, the regenerated iPhone X was in a hurry because the model was discontinued.

The iPhone 6 has a headphone jack, so it’s still in high demand. For example, AT & T’s online store has solid options. However, if nothing is listed, it’s okay to call telesales or go to the store.

Apple directly

If you’re looking for a new iPhone and don’t want to break the bank, the iPhone SE is worth a look. Most importantly, it will be a brand new unit. For $ 399, you can get the same processor as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. This is a single lens that can shoot portrait mode and all day battery life.

If you need a 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max, the best bet is to trade on your current iPhone. Carriers such as AT & T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all offer incentives for older models to trade in. You can also trade in your iPhone for services such as Decluttr and Gazelle. You can now use the code CNNJAN10 to earn an additional 10% (up to $ 30) on trade-in in Decluttr.

Also, if you need an 11 or 11 Pro, but it’s not a list price, you can access Apple’s refurbished phone stores. It offers a minimal selection, including only iPhone X, XS and XS Max. However, all of these devices have been checked by Apple, unlocked, and come with a one-year warranty. Savings range from $ 80 up to $ 220.

Whether you want to sell your old dust-collecting iPhone or put some cash into your new device, you can easily buy it at many of the retailers listed above. Services like Decluttr and its valuable services send you labels and look at your phone. It usually takes a day or two. After that, payment will be made. A quote will also be displayed before you receive the label.

This way, you can have some extra cash in your pocket or put it in your iPhone purchase. Water is also advised to check with your mobile operator and trade in, and pay that amount directly to pay for your new device. Similarly, if you order directly from Apple, you have the option to trade in your device.

Looking for another way to save? Check out CNN coupons to find the latest deals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/13/cnn-underscored/buy-used-iphone-refurbished/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos