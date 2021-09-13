Jonathan Kestenbaum, an expert in the human resources development industry, will join AMS to enhance the role of human resources technology in building a differentiated workforce.jobs





AMS, a global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, has announced that it has hired Jonathan Kestenbaum as Managing Director of Technology Strategy and Partnerships.

As co-founder of Talent Tech Labs, a research and advisory firm, Kestenbaum brings deep territory expertise in the talent technology landscape to the newly appointed leadership role within the AMS Innovation Division. This recruitment means that AMS is investing in fast-growing global technology advisory practices, helping clients acquire and grow the talent and skills to drive better business outcomes in the industry. The focus is on identifying and partnering with the most innovative talent solutions.

As the client’s talent agenda evolves, we recognize the crucial role technology plays in helping leaders anticipate change and harness the power of their employees, said AMS CEO David Leigh. Stated. Appointing Jonathan to the Innovation Leadership Team will enhance AMS’s commitment and enable clients to select and implement the best technologies available on the market.

The AMS Innovation Business, led by Jo-Ann Feely, Global Managing Director of Innovation, recognizes the continued growth of work with global clients to select, implement and optimize investments in talent technology. Working with many global brands like McDonald’s, the AMS Innovation Team is taking a technology-driven approach to solving the challenges of the most pressing people.

The talent technology market is crowded and there are thousands of solutions for all areas of HR practice. That’s great, but it can be incredibly overwhelming for organizations when it comes to finding and choosing the right technology to invest in, said Jonathan Kesten, managing director of technology strategy and partnerships. Baum says. AMS has earned the trust of some of the world’s largest brands and is honored to continue to join the leadership team to help clients navigate and get the most out of their digital journey.

For more information on AMS Talent Advisory, please visit https://www.weareams.com/advisory/.

About AMS

We are AMS. Formerly Alexander Mann Solutions, AMS is a global total workforce solutions company founded in 1996. Build, reorganize, and optimize your employees to help your organization thrive in times of constant change. This is done through talent acquisition and dispatched labor management, in-house mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are provided by 6,600 professionals who are passionate, bold and practice real values. The ultimate goal is to help clients around the world, including more than 100 good companies, create a fluid, resilient, diverse and differentiated workforce. We call this true workforce dexterity and have been here to help you achieve it. For more information, please visit www.WeAreAMS.com.

